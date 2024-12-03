Donald Trump Warns Hamas, Says ‘If the hostages are not freed…’

The incident has intensified the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Israel launching a military offensive in Gaza, resulting in a reported death toll exceeding 45,000 Palestinians.

Former U.S. President and President-elect Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of hostages captured during the October 7 attack on Israel. Taking to Truth Social, Trump emphasized that failure to release the hostages before January 20, 2025, the date he is set to retake the presidency, would result in severe consequences in the Middle East.

“Let this serve as a clear warning: If the hostages are not freed before I assume office, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the region,” Trump declared. He accused prior diplomatic efforts of being ineffective, criticizing them as “all talk and no action,” and pledged unprecedented retaliation against those responsible for the atrocities.

Trump’s comments follow the Hamas attack on October 7, which claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives and led to the capture of over 250 hostages, of which approximately 100 remain in captivity. The incident has intensified the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Israel launching a military offensive in Gaza, resulting in a reported death toll exceeding 45,000 Palestinians.

The President-elect further vowed that his administration would respond with force unparalleled in U.S. history, describing the actions of Hamas as “violent, inhumane, and against the will of the entire world.” He called for the immediate release of all hostages, promising harsh consequences otherwise.

The situation has underscored the heightened tensions in the Middle East and the anticipated shifts in U.S. foreign policy as Trump prepares to enter the White House in 2025.

Also Read: White House Defends Biden As He Grants Unconditional Pardon To Son Hunter