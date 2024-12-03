Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump Warns Hamas, Says ‘If the hostages are not freed…’

The incident has intensified the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Israel launching a military offensive in Gaza, resulting in a reported death toll exceeding 45,000 Palestinians.

Donald Trump Warns Hamas, Says ‘If the hostages are not freed…’

Former U.S. President and President-elect Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of hostages captured during the October 7 attack on Israel. Taking to Truth Social, Trump emphasized that failure to release the hostages before January 20, 2025, the date he is set to retake the presidency, would result in severe consequences in the Middle East.

“Let this serve as a clear warning: If the hostages are not freed before I assume office, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the region,” Trump declared. He accused prior diplomatic efforts of being ineffective, criticizing them as “all talk and no action,” and pledged unprecedented retaliation against those responsible for the atrocities.

Trump’s comments follow the Hamas attack on October 7, which claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives and led to the capture of over 250 hostages, of which approximately 100 remain in captivity. The incident has intensified the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Israel launching a military offensive in Gaza, resulting in a reported death toll exceeding 45,000 Palestinians.

The President-elect further vowed that his administration would respond with force unparalleled in U.S. history, describing the actions of Hamas as “violent, inhumane, and against the will of the entire world.” He called for the immediate release of all hostages, promising harsh consequences otherwise.

The situation has underscored the heightened tensions in the Middle East and the anticipated shifts in U.S. foreign policy as Trump prepares to enter the White House in 2025.

Also Read: White House Defends Biden As He Grants Unconditional Pardon To Son Hunter

Filed under

donald trump Israel Release Hostages Trump Warns Hamas

Advertisement

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Al Nassr Suffers First Asian Champions League Defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Al Nassr Suffers First Asian Champions League Defeat

Bangladesh High Court To Hear Chinmoy Das’ Bail Plea; Das’ Lawyer Critical

Bangladesh High Court To Hear Chinmoy Das’ Bail Plea; Das’ Lawyer Critical

Terrorist Killed In Dachigam Forest Operation In Srinagar, Search Continues

Terrorist Killed In Dachigam Forest Operation In Srinagar, Search Continues

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,...

Man United Legend Gary Neville’s Salford To Face Manchester City In FA Cup Third Round

Man United Legend Gary Neville’s Salford To Face Manchester City In FA Cup Third Round

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical Treatment

What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical

AC/DC Are Coming To North America After 9 Years- Check Dates, Venue, Tickets And Full Schedule Here!

AC/DC Are Coming To North America After 9 Years- Check Dates, Venue, Tickets And Full

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox