Donald Trump Warns Of ‘World War III’ Amid Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, stating that World War III could “very easily” erupt if ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine fail. Speaking on Friday night, Trump cautioned that such a war would be “like no other,” citing the potential use of catastrophic nuclear weapons.

Ceasefire Negotations Progressing

Despite the grim warning, Trump revealed that ceasefire discussions between the two nations were progressing. “I think we have it, I think we have it, but this could lead to World War III, very easily,” he stated while addressing officials at the Justice Department. “But I think we’re in pretty good shape, a lot better than where we were before we got involved.”

He further elaborated on the potential consequences of escalation, emphasizing the role of nuclear weapons. “That was heading into World War III territory, that would’ve been a war like no other because of nuclear weapons and other types of weapons that you don’t even wanna know about.”

Trump claimed that significant progress in the negotiations had been achieved since he assumed office. He noted that he had been in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to end the ongoing war. “I think we’re doing well with Russia, we’re speaking with President Putin, we want to get the war over,” he said.

Donald Trump Slams Biden for War

He also suggested that the U.S. had provided financial aid to Europe, stating, “Maybe $350 billion had been sent to Europe.” However, analysts have questioned the accuracy of this figure. Trump asserted that he was working on a deal to recover the funds, saying, “I was on the pathway to getting that back.”

Speaking on the ceasefire discussions, he revealed, “We’ve had some very good calls today with Russia and with Ukraine. They’ve agreed to a ceasefire if we can get it with Russia. And it’s not easy. It’s a tough one.”

Trump reiterated his belief that the war would not have started if he had been in office earlier. “There would have been no war had I been president. It just 100 percent would not have happened,” he asserted.

Putin Responds to Donald Trump

Trump’s comments came as Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Ukrainian forces fighting in Kursk to surrender, following Trump’s public appeal for their lives to be spared.

Moscow has regained control of most of the territory seized by Kyiv in its cross-border offensive into Kursk last August, with a rapid counteroffensive in recent weeks. In a televised address, Putin assured Ukrainian troops that they would receive humane treatment if they surrendered. “We are sympathetic to President Trump’s call. If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment,” Putin stated.

However, he also stressed that the Ukrainian leadership needed to issue an official order for their forces to surrender. “In order to effectively implement the U.S. president’s call, there needs to be a corresponding order from Ukraine’s military-political leadership to its military to lay down their arms and surrender.”

Trump’s Speech at the Justice Department

Trump’s remarks on Russia and Ukraine coincided with his visit to the Justice Department, where he declared the beginning of a “proud new chapter” aimed at ending what he termed the “weaponization” of government.

“We are turning the page on four long years of corruption, weaponization, and surrender to violent criminals, and we are restoring fair, equal, and impartial justice under the law,” Trump declared, standing before the Department of Justice seal.

However, much of his speech was devoted to settling scores with political rivals and federal officials who had prosecuted him. He openly criticized the legal cases against him, using strong language. “The case against me was bulls***,” he said, acknowledging that he was breaking a promise to his wife, Melania Trump, by using the expletive. “I will not use a bad word. I promised my wife I would never use a bad word,” he added before proceeding with the remark.

