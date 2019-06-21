US President Donald Trump on Friday halted the action against Iran 10 minutes before retaliating. In a series of Tweets, Trump said that he stopped because more than 150 people would be killed.

Donald Trump withdraws action against Iran, tells the complete story in a series of tweets: The United States President Donal Trump on Friday, in a series of tweets, claimed that the US was all set for a military strike over Iran but he stopped on the army a few minutes before the attack. Trump said he had ordered to retaliate after Iran shot down the American Drone.

US President said that hitting down the Drone Navy-Rq-4 was a very big mistake done by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. A few hours after the incident, US officials had said that the drone was operating around 21km away from the nearest point of Iran’s coast.

Iran made a very big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2019

Revealing the reason behind the last minute halt to the action, Trump said, former President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran. He gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH! When Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out.

The US gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON, instead of saying thank you, Iran yelled Death to America.

Trump said that he terminated the deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. Iran is a much-weakened nation today than at the beginning of his Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!

….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

On Monday, Iran shot down an unmanned drone flying in international waters. The US was cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when he asked, how many will die. A General answered more than 150. He stopped the strike 10 minutes before the action, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. He is in no hurry, the US Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world.

Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!

