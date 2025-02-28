Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Donald Trump, Zelenskyy Press Conference Cancelled, No Update On Mineral Deal

After the meeting, Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social, saying, "President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want peace. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace."

Donald Trump, Zelenskyy Press Conference Cancelled, No Update On Mineral Deal

Trump and Zelenskyy Clash in Oval Office Over Ukraine Conflict


The press conference between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was abruptly canceled following a tense exchange in the Oval Office. Zelenskyy, who was scheduled to meet with Trump, left the White House early, according to a White House source.

The much-anticipated US-Ukraine mineral deal also remained unsigned as discussions grew increasingly contentious. Trump openly criticized Zelenskyy, accusing him of not showing adequate gratitude. “You’re in a much better position with the deal, but you’re not acting at all thankful, and that’s not a nice thing. I’ll be honest,” Trump remarked during the meeting.

The situation escalated further when Trump provided an update, claiming that Zelenskyy was “not ready for peace” in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Tensions in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy faced criticism from both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance as he pressed for security guarantees from the U.S. to protect Ukraine from further Russian aggression. Trump accused Zelenskyy of being disrespectful for seeking such assurances, emphasizing the risks of escalating the conflict further.

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump said, referring to the U.S.’s support for Ukraine.

Trump’s Statement on Truth Social
After the meeting, Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social, saying, “President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want peace. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace.”

ALSO READ: Trump, Zelenskyy Lock Horns At Oval Meeting; JD Vance Chimes In

Trump-Zelenskyy Press Conference Canceled

