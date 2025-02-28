Donald Trump, Zelenskyy Press Conference Cancelled, No Update On Mineral Deal

After the meeting, Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social, saying, “President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want peace. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace.”

The press conference between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was abruptly canceled following a tense exchange in the Oval Office. Zelenskyy, who was scheduled to meet with Trump, left the White House early, according to a White House source.

The much-anticipated US-Ukraine mineral deal also remained unsigned as discussions grew increasingly contentious. Trump openly criticized Zelenskyy, accusing him of not showing adequate gratitude. “You’re in a much better position with the deal, but you’re not acting at all thankful, and that’s not a nice thing. I’ll be honest,” Trump remarked during the meeting.

The situation escalated further when Trump provided an update, claiming that Zelenskyy was “not ready for peace” in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Holy shit! Check out this dig from Zelensky where he implies Trump is using Putin’s talking points: Trump: “If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would’ve been over in 2 weeks” Zelensky: “I heard it from Putin. In 3 days.” pic.twitter.com/6G3HhyZAWK — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 28, 2025

The Tensions in the Oval Office

Zelenskyy faced criticism from both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance as he pressed for security guarantees from the U.S. to protect Ukraine from further Russian aggression. Trump accused Zelenskyy of being disrespectful for seeking such assurances, emphasizing the risks of escalating the conflict further.

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump said, referring to the U.S.’s support for Ukraine.

Trump’s Statement on Truth Social

After the meeting, Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social, saying, “President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want peace. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace.”

