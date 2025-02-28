Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
Donald Trump’s Birthday A Federal Holiday?

Rep. Claudia Tenney has introduced a bill to make President Donald Trump's birthday, June 14, a federal holiday. The proposed Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act would honor both Trump’s legacy and Flag Day.

Donald Trump’s Birthday A Federal Holiday?

Speculating on the impact of making June 14 a federal holiday.


Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York has introduced a new bill that aims to make President Donald Trump’s birthday, June 14, a federal holiday. The proposal, called the Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act, seeks to commemorate both the former president’s birth and Flag Day, which currently falls on the same date. Flag Day marks the anniversary of the Continental Congress’ decision in 1777 to adopt the American flag’s design.

Celebrating Trump’s Legacy and Flag Day

The bill comes at a time when debate over Trump’s legacy is still a significant topic in American politics. Tenney, 64, praised the 45th and 47th president for his pivotal role in shaping modern America. In her official press release, she called Trump the “most consequential President in modern American history.” She highlighted his achievements, such as the historic Abraham Accords and the landmark tax relief package passed during his first term.

Tenney further drew comparisons between Trump and George Washington, America’s first president, whose birthday is already a recognized federal holiday. “Just as George Washington’s Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump’s Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America’s Golden Age,” Tenney said.

A New Holiday to Honor Trump’s Impact

The Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act would establish June 14 as an official day of recognition for both the former president and the flag. The bill serves as a tribute to Trump’s lasting impact on the nation, positioning his birthday as a day of national pride and celebration, alongside the historical significance of Flag Day.

Trump’s Birthday: A National Tribute?

If the bill passes, June 14 would officially become a day to honor the contributions of President Donald Trump, in addition to commemorating the symbol of American unity, the flag. This proposal not only reflects Tenney’s admiration for the former president but also suggests that Trump’s legacy is worthy of a holiday alongside other key moments in American history.

