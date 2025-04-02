Home
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs: When and Where to Watch the Big Announcement

The announcement, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 a.m. IST, April 3), is expected to introduce reciprocal tariffs on several nations.

Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs: When and Where to Watch the Big Announcement

Donald Trump


U.S. President Donald Trump is set to address the world from the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, unveiling a sweeping new set of tariffs under what he calls “Liberation Day.” The announcement, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 a.m. IST, April 3), is expected to introduce reciprocal tariffs on several nations, escalating global trade tensions.

Where to Watch Trump’s Tariff Announcement?

The highly anticipated address will be broadcast live across multiple platforms. Viewers can watch it on the White House’s official social media handles (YouTube, X, and Facebook).

Catch live updates on Newsx.com

What to Expect from the ‘Liberation Day’ Plan?

Trump’s latest tariffs will focus on foreign-made automobiles, imposing a 20% duty on imports. This move follows last week’s 25% tariff on cars and auto parts, signaling an aggressive push to reshape America’s trade relationships.

The new tariffs will be reciprocal, meaning they will mirror duties placed on U.S. goods by countries such as India, the European Union, Japan, and Canada. The White House has openly criticized India for its 100% tariff on American farm products, fueling speculation that New Delhi may face additional trade restrictions.

Reports suggest that the Trump administration has drawn up a “Dirty 15” listâ€”a group of countries accused of benefiting unfairly from U.S. market access while protecting their domestic industries.

When Will the New Tariffs Take Effect?

According to White House officials, the new duties will be enforced immediately after the announcement, with collections beginning on Thursday, April 4.

In addition to the 20% tariff on foreign automobiles, the U.S. is set to implement a 25% global tariff on auto imports from April 3, further intensifying economic pressure on trading partners.

While Trump argues that these tariffs will generate $600 billion in annual revenue and boost American manufacturing, critics warn of rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and declining consumer confidence. Trump is on his “Make America Rich Again” agenda.

ALSO READ: Indian Government Sets Up Control Room to Monitor Trump's Liberation Day As U.S. Prepares For Reciprocal Tariffs

 

