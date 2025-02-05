Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Donald Trump’s ‘Patronizing’ Comment On Afghan Reporter’s ‘Beautiful Accent’ Sparks Outrage Online

During a press conference at the White House on February 4, 2025, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former US President Donald Trump engaged in a conversation that left many stunned.

Donald Trump's 'Patronizing' Comment On Afghan Reporter's 'Beautiful Accent' Sparks Outrage Online


During a press conference at the White House on February 4, 2025, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former US President Donald Trump engaged in a conversation that left many stunned. Afghan journalist Nazira Karimi asked Trump whether he had any plans to change the situation in Afghanistan or recognize the Taliban. Trump responded by acknowledging difficulty understanding her accent but complimented her on having a “beautiful voice and a beautiful accent.” However, he admitted, “The only problem is I can’t understand a word you’re saying. But I just say this: Good luck, live in peace.”

Backlash and Criticism

Trump’s remarks were met with mixed reactions. While some found his comments humorous, others criticized them as patronizing and dismissive. Social media was abuzz with users pointing out his history of relationships with women who have accents and questioning his response to a serious question about Afghanistan. “He has trouble understanding women with accents? He has married two women with accents,” one user quipped.

Broader Discussion on Foreign Press

The incident reignited discussions about the treatment of foreign journalists in the United States. Controversial GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene added fuel to the fire by posting a provocative statement on social media about a French correspondent’s accent, suggesting that foreign press should be excluded from such events. Greene later announced her intention to introduce legislation designating English as the official language of the United States.

Public Reaction

Public sentiment was divided. Some saw Trump’s comments as part of his characteristic off-the-cuff style, while others called for more respect toward foreign journalists. “Next time they should give him the questions in advance like Biden,” one social media user sarcastically remarked. Another called the incident “just wild.”

Trump’s response highlighted ongoing debates about cultural sensitivity, the role of the press, and America’s diplomatic posture on the global stage.

donald trump

