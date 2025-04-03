Donald Trump’s Reciprocal tariffs Hit The War-Torn Developing Nations Hardest

US President Donald Trump has imposed a series of high tariffs, targeting developing nations in Southeast Asia and Africa, including war-torn Myanmar. These tariffs, announced on Wednesday, mark a significant shift in American trade policy and could trigger a global trade war.

Trump justified the move by claiming the US economy had been “cheated” for too long. “This is one of the most important days, in my opinion, in American history,” he declared. “It’s our declaration of economic independence.”

The president even described the moment as “liberation day,” but the harsh economic impact on struggling nations has raised serious concerns.

Countries Facing the Heaviest Tariffs

Experts believe that Trump’s administration is targeting nations that receive significant investment from China, regardless of their economic condition. This comes as many Southeast Asian countries already face hardships due to cuts in US aid, which had previously provided disaster relief and support for pro-democracy movements.

Among the hardest-hit countries is Cambodia, where 17.8% of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB). It now faces a staggering 49% tariff on exports to the US.

Laos, a landlocked country that suffered heavy US bombings during the Cold War, follows closely behind with a 48% tariff. Vietnam has been hit with a 46% tariff, while Myanmar, still reeling from a devastating earthquake and years of civil war after a 2021 military coup, faces a 44% tariff.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is subject to a 32% tariff, while Thailand, the region’s second-largest economy, is hit with a 36% tariff.

China and Other Major Trading Partners Impacted

China, a major rival and trading partner of the US, will now face a 34% tariff on top of an existing 20% levy. Many believe these tariffs on Southeast Asian nations are a strategy to indirectly harm China.

“The administration thinks that by targeting these countries, they can target Chinese investment in places like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Indonesia,” explained Dr. Siwage Dharma Negara, a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. “By targeting their products, maybe it will affect Chinese exports and the economy.”

However, Dr. Siwage warned that these measures could backfire. Many American brands, including Nike and Adidas, have factories in Indonesia. “Will they face the same tariffs as well?” he questioned.

African and South Asian Nations Also Affected

Several African countries are among those hardest hit by Trump’s new tariffs. Lesotho, a small country with one of the world’s highest HIV infection rates, faces a 50% tariff. Madagascar and Botswana will face tariffs of 47% and 37%, respectively.

In South Asia, Sri Lanka is also facing a steep 44% tariff. Meanwhile, Serbia, a European nation, will have to deal with a 37% tariff.

Universal Tariff on All Imports

Beyond the targeted tariffs, Trump is also imposing a universal 10% tariff on all imported goods. This will take effect on April 5, while the country-specific tariffs will begin on April 9.

Trump insists these tariffs are necessary to fight back against countries that have “cheated” the US and that the changes will help bring jobs back to America. However, many economists strongly disagree.

Economic Backlash and Global Repercussions

Experts warn that these sweeping tariffs could have dire consequences. They predict higher costs for consumers, job losses, and a slowdown in economic growth. Some fear the US could become isolated from the global trade system it helped build over decades.

Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm deVere Group, sharply criticized the decision. “This is how you sabotage the world’s economic engine while claiming to supercharge it,” he said.

“The reality is stark: these tariffs will push prices higher on thousands of everyday goods—from phones to food—and that will fuel inflation at a time when it is already uncomfortably persistent.”

As the new tariffs take effect, developing nations and global markets will be closely watching the fallout from Trump’s aggressive trade policies.

