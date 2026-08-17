‘Don’t Come to Beg in Saudi Arabia’: Pakistan Issues Strict Warning to Hajj, Umrah Pilgrims

Pakistan has issued a strict advisory to its citizens travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah. The advisory asks pilgrims and workers to follow Saudi laws and visa conditions.

The Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia urged its nationals to avoid begging, unauthorised money collection and other activities that violate local rules. It warned that those breaking the law could face arrest, detention and deportation.

The embassy also shared an AI-generated video on social media with the caption, “Important Message for All Umrah Pilgrims and Workers Coming from Pakistan”.

Zero Tolerance for Begging in Mecca, Medina

The embassy said Saudi authorities have adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards begging and unauthorised solicitation. The warning is particularly important for visitors travelling to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The AI-generated video shows a man being arrested by Saudi authorities and taken to jail. It highlights the possible consequences of violating local laws.

Pakistani visitors have also been advised not to use or provide unauthorised local services. Any financial collection or assistance must be carried out through legal channels, the embassy said.

پاکستان سے انے والے تمام عمرہ زائرین اور ورکرز کے نام اہم پیغام pic.twitter.com/BzOScR3lFP — Pakistan Embassy Saudi Arabia (@PakinSaudiArab) August 16, 2026

Pilgrims Told to Follow Saudi Visa Rules

The advisory also focuses on visa regulations. Pilgrims and workers have been asked to stay within the terms and duration of their visas.

They have been specifically warned against overstaying visas or taking up activities that are not allowed under their visa category. The message comes as Saudi Arabia continues to enforce strict rules around religious pilgrimage and public conduct.

Over 16.7 Lakh Pilgrims Performed Hajj Last Year

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is required at least once in a Muslim’s lifetime for those who have the means to undertake the pilgrimage. Last year, the total number of Hajj pilgrims stood at 1,673,320. Of these, 1,506,576 pilgrims came from outside Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage involves several rituals over multiple days, with many taking place outdoors.