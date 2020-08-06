India has recently thrashed a China-Pakistan joint effort to discuss Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council The third this year, the two nations have repeatedly been trying to isole India on this issue, but have failed as four out of five of the permanent members have sided with India, and said that it is a bilateral issue, and not on the agenda of the Council

On Thursday, India rejected a Chinese attempt to meddle in Indian internal affairs, by raising the issue of Kashmir, on behalf of Pakistan, in the United Nations Security Council.

Recently, Pakistan had requested the UNSC to discuss the Kashmir issue, on the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The External Affairs Ministry put out a statement on the matter, and said, “This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India. We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts,” the ministry statement said.

“Another attempt by Pakistan fails!” said TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative at the U.N, on Twitter, after Pakistan and China’s third attempt to discuss Kashmir in the UNSC. Four out of five of the permanent members of the Council sided with India, and called Kashmir a bilateral matter, not relevant to the Council’s agenda.

In Islamabad though, things were viewed a bit differently. Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter, and said “This 3rd meeting in a year by the UN Security Council serves as a stark repudiation to the Indian claim that Jammu and Kashmir is an ‘internal matter’,”

The narrative that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Iran Khan, and his government are creating is that they have got global support on Kashmir, and that they have successfully isolated India, with regards to this issue.

The UNSC Rotational Chair for August, Indonesia, seemed to initially support Pakistan, though in the end, they held that Kashmir must be solved bilaterally.

