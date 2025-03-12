Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First Reaction To Balochistan’s Hijacking Pak Train

Sharif stated that he had a conversation with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who briefed him on the latest developments regarding the attack. He condemned the violence and assured the nation that such cowardly acts would not deter Pakistan’s commitment to peace.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has responded to the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express that took place on Tuesday. Addressing the incident on social media platform X, he expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event.

PM Speaks with Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti

Sharif stated that he had a conversation with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who briefed him on the latest developments regarding the attack. He condemned the violence and assured the nation that such cowardly acts would not deter Pakistan’s commitment to peace.

Spoke with Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti who briefed me on the latest developments in the heinous terrorist attack on Jaffar Express. The entire nation is deeply shocked by this dastardly act and saddened by the loss of innocent lives—such cowardly acts will not shake Pakistan's… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 12, 2025

Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Innocent Lives

Expressing solidarity with the victims, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to combat terrorism.

PM Declares Action Against Terrorists

Sharif emphasized that dozens of terrorists had been eliminated, reaffirming Pakistan’s strong stance against extremism. He assured the public that the government would not tolerate such attacks and vowed to continue efforts for national security.

