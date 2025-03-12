Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First Reaction To Balochistan’s Hijacking Pak Train

Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First Reaction To Balochistan’s Hijacking Pak Train

Sharif stated that he had a conversation with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who briefed him on the latest developments regarding the attack. He condemned the violence and assured the nation that such cowardly acts would not deter Pakistan’s commitment to peace.

Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First Reaction To Balochistan’s Hijacking Pak Train

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif


Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has responded to the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express that took place on Tuesday. Addressing the incident on social media platform X, he expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event.

PM Speaks with Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti

Sharif stated that he had a conversation with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who briefed him on the latest developments regarding the attack. He condemned the violence and assured the nation that such cowardly acts would not deter Pakistan’s commitment to peace.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Innocent Lives

Expressing solidarity with the victims, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to combat terrorism.

PM Declares Action Against Terrorists

Sharif emphasized that dozens of terrorists had been eliminated, reaffirming Pakistan’s strong stance against extremism. He assured the public that the government would not tolerate such attacks and vowed to continue efforts for national security.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath Trends In Nepal: Monarchy Debate Heats Up As UP CM’s Image Appears In Pro-King Rally

Filed under

Balochistan attack Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Sai Pallavi

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral
newsx

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah...
newsx

Transformation Quota Rule Explained: Why South Africa’s Domestic Cricket Team Was Punished For Non-Compliance
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Shari

Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First...
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How...
Nine Indian universities,

IIT Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, JNU Among 9 Indian Institutes Feature In QS Top 50 Rankings
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah...

Transformation Quota Rule Explained: Why South Africa’s Domestic Cricket Team Was Punished For Non-Compliance

Transformation Quota Rule Explained: Why South Africa’s Domestic Cricket Team Was Punished For Non-Compliance

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How...

IIT Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, JNU Among 9 Indian Institutes Feature In QS Top 50 Rankings

IIT Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, JNU Among 9 Indian Institutes Feature In QS Top 50 Rankings

Entertainment

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or A Girl?

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women