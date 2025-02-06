DR Congo Conflict Escalates As UN Calls For Peace

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group continued its advance through eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday, threatening the strategic town of Kavumu.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group continued its advance through eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday, threatening the strategic town of Kavumu. This follows the group’s capture of Nyabibwe in South Kivu province, despite a previously declared unilateral ceasefire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Seizure of Key Towns and Humanitarian Concerns

After capturing Goma, the main city in North Kivu province, last week, M23 and Rwandan troops launched a new offensive in South Kivu. The fall of Nyabibwe, a mining town about 100 kilometers from Bukavu, has heightened tensions. Humanitarian sources report that Congolese forces are now preparing for an assault on Kavumu, which hosts the province’s airport.

Strategic Importance of Kavumu

Kavumu is seen as the last barrier before Bukavu, located approximately 30 kilometers away. Reports indicate that equipment and troops are being evacuated to avoid capture by the advancing forces. Local residents described a “terrible fear” gripping the population as the conflict intensifies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking at UN headquarters, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgency of peace. “We are at a pivotal moment, and it is time to rally together for peace,” he stated.

In Goma, where M23 has established its own administration, the group convened a public meeting of the River Congo Alliance, a political-military coalition. Corneille Nangaa, the head of the alliance, declared the group’s intention to “liberate all of the Congo” and establish a national police force, administration, and justice system. The DRC has issued an international arrest warrant for Nangaa.

The battle for Goma resulted in at least 2,900 fatalities, according to the United Nations, a significantly higher toll than previously reported. M23’s offensive has marked a major escalation in the region, which has suffered decades of conflict involving numerous armed groups.

Efforts by Angola, Kenya, and other international mediators have yet to yield tangible results. DRC Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner criticized the lack of concrete action, stating, “We see a lot of declarations but we don’t see actions.” Meanwhile, Malawi has ordered its troops in the region to prepare for withdrawal to facilitate planned peace negotiations.

Rwanda’s Stance and Regional Diplomacy

Rwandan President Paul Kagame discussed the situation with European Council Chief Antonio Costa, emphasizing the need for de-escalation and lasting peace. Kagame and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi are scheduled to attend a summit of the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community in Dar es Salaam.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that it is closely monitoring developments in eastern DRC. The region’s mineral wealth, including deposits of coltan, gold, and other valuable resources, has long fueled conflict. A UN expert report last year indicated that Rwanda had up to 4,000 troops in DRC, allegedly seeking to exploit these resources.

Historical Context and Allegations

Rwanda has consistently denied supporting M23, accusing the DRC of harboring the FDLR, an armed group formed by ethnic Hutus responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

As the situation in eastern DRC deteriorates, calls for peace and diplomatic resolutions are more urgent than ever. The upcoming regional summit and international legal scrutiny may play a critical role in shaping the future of the conflict-ridden region.

Read More : Trump To Sign Executive Order Imposing Sanctions On ICC Officials