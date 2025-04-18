A press conference in the Oval Office took an unexpected turn on Friday when a young girl fainted during Dr. Mehmet Oz’s swearing-in as head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. President Trump was mid-sentence when the incident halted the event, prompting Dr. Oz to rush to her aid.

All of the press just kicked out of Trump’s White House press conference with a quickness. Whats happening??! pic.twitter.com/RBnSoEXWF5 — Winston (@19Goldstein84) April 18, 2025

At the time of the incident, President Donald Trump was in the midst of answering a question related to Iran’s nuclear program. The question, which pertained to whether the president would allow Iran to maintain a civilian nuclear power program as part of a potential agreement to end its long-standing nuclear weapons ambitions, was left unanswered as the emergency unfolded.

Dr. Oz Steps In Quickly

Dr. Oz, a well-known physician and television personality, quickly reacted to the situation. The University of Pennsylvania-educated doctor and former heart surgeon, who had just been sworn in as the new administrator of CMS, immediately moved to attend to the young girl. She was a guest of his at the ceremony marking the beginning of his tenure at the U.S. medical agency, which operates under the Department of Health and Human Services.

White House officials promptly acted to control the situation. The press conference, which had originally been scheduled to address questions from reporters, was cut short as the White House press corps was asked to leave the room.

White House Official Confirms Incident

A White House official provided clarification on the matter, stating, “A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz’s swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay.”

The abrupt end to the press availability left reporters with limited information regarding the status of the young girl. However, the swift actions of Dr. Oz, along with the prompt response from other White House staff, helped manage the situation with efficiency.

Social Media Reacts to Unforeseen Event

Social media users quickly took to platforms to speculate about the nature of the event. One user posted, “What just happened in President Trump’s press conference in the Oval Office? Was there a medical emergency? Dr. Oz went rushing over, which makes me think someone fainted or something. I hope it wasn’t something more serious.”

This medical incident was not the first of its kind to occur during a press event at the White House. Earlier, an incident had occurred when a woman, believed to be a staff member, collapsed during a separate press conference with South Korean officials. That event, which took place at 11:45 AM, also caused an abrupt end to the proceedings. The woman was escorted out by medical personnel, but details about her condition were not immediately clear.

