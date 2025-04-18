Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Dr. Oz’s Swearing-In Ceremony Disrupted After Young Girl Faints in Oval Office

Dr. Oz’s Swearing-In Ceremony Disrupted After Young Girl Faints in Oval Office

A press conference in the Oval Office took an unexpected turn on Friday when a young girl fainted during Dr. Mehmet Oz’s swearing-in as head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. President Trump was mid-sentence when the incident halted the event, prompting Dr. Oz to rush to her aid.

Dr. Oz’s Swearing-In Ceremony Disrupted After Young Girl Faints in Oval Office

Dr. Oz’s swearing-in cut short after a young girl faints in the Oval Office, prompting a swift response from him and White House staff.


An unexpected medical emergency during an impromptu press conference following Dr. Mehmet Oz’s swearing-in as head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) abruptly halted the proceedings in the Oval Office on Friday. The ceremony, which had been attended by various members of the White House press corps, was disrupted when a young girl, who was present to witness the occasion, suddenly fainted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At the time of the incident, President Donald Trump was in the midst of answering a question related to Iran’s nuclear program. The question, which pertained to whether the president would allow Iran to maintain a civilian nuclear power program as part of a potential agreement to end its long-standing nuclear weapons ambitions, was left unanswered as the emergency unfolded.

Dr. Oz Steps In Quickly

Dr. Oz, a well-known physician and television personality, quickly reacted to the situation. The University of Pennsylvania-educated doctor and former heart surgeon, who had just been sworn in as the new administrator of CMS, immediately moved to attend to the young girl. She was a guest of his at the ceremony marking the beginning of his tenure at the U.S. medical agency, which operates under the Department of Health and Human Services.

White House officials promptly acted to control the situation. The press conference, which had originally been scheduled to address questions from reporters, was cut short as the White House press corps was asked to leave the room.

White House Official Confirms Incident

A White House official provided clarification on the matter, stating, “A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz’s swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay.”

The abrupt end to the press availability left reporters with limited information regarding the status of the young girl. However, the swift actions of Dr. Oz, along with the prompt response from other White House staff, helped manage the situation with efficiency.

Social Media Reacts to Unforeseen Event

Social media users quickly took to platforms to speculate about the nature of the event. One user posted, “What just happened in President Trump’s press conference in the Oval Office? Was there a medical emergency? Dr. Oz went rushing over, which makes me think someone fainted or something. I hope it wasn’t something more serious.”

This medical incident was not the first of its kind to occur during a press event at the White House. Earlier, an incident had occurred when a woman, believed to be a staff member, collapsed during a separate press conference with South Korean officials. That event, which took place at 11:45 AM, also caused an abrupt end to the proceedings. The woman was escorted out by medical personnel, but details about her condition were not immediately clear.

Also Read: Trump Team ‘Will Continue To Study’ Potential Firing Of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Hassett Says

Filed under

dr. oz swearing-in Trump

newsx

Mahua Moitra Attacks Government Over Installation Of ATMs In Train, Calls Out Demonetisation Hypocrisy
Trump and Rubio warn U.S.

‘You’re Fools’: Trump Backs Rubio’s Warning That U.S. May Walk Away From Ukraine Talks
newsx

India’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set For Historic Flight To The International Space Station Next Month
Italy opens its first pri

Italy Opens First ‘Sex Room’ for Prisoners After Court Ruling on Inmate Intimacy Rights
Dr. Oz’s swearing-in cu

Dr. Oz’s Swearing-In Ceremony Disrupted After Young Girl Faints in Oval Office
Adani Realty wins Visiona

Adani Realty Crowned Visionary Real Estate Brand at Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mahua Moitra Attacks Government Over Installation Of ATMs In Train, Calls Out Demonetisation Hypocrisy

Mahua Moitra Attacks Government Over Installation Of ATMs In Train, Calls Out Demonetisation Hypocrisy

‘You’re Fools’: Trump Backs Rubio’s Warning That U.S. May Walk Away From Ukraine Talks

‘You’re Fools’: Trump Backs Rubio’s Warning That U.S. May Walk Away From Ukraine Talks

India’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set For Historic Flight To The International Space Station Next Month

India’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set For Historic Flight To The International Space Station Next Month

Italy Opens First ‘Sex Room’ for Prisoners After Court Ruling on Inmate Intimacy Rights

Italy Opens First ‘Sex Room’ for Prisoners After Court Ruling on Inmate Intimacy Rights

Adani Realty Crowned Visionary Real Estate Brand at Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025

Adani Realty Crowned Visionary Real Estate Brand at Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave