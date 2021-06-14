During the 2018 conference "Imagining the Next Flu Pandemic - and Preventing it!" Baric uses the graphics to extrapolate investment assistance on how to “make money in the next pandemic” by showing which stocks and industries soared during the Ebola crisis.

China’s 2018 leaked video of Wuhan Institute of Virology concludes that the COVID-19 originated from China’s Wuhan lab and during the 2018 conference, Dr. Ralph Baric of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a collaborator and gain-of-function advocate, gave attendees advice on how to “make a profit” in the next pandemic.

Wuhan lab’s researchers immediately started brainstorming ways of making money from a pandemic. Baric shows a slide titled “Global Catastrophe: Opportunities Exist” during his 2018 conference “Imagining the Next Flu Pandemic – and Preventing it!” He uses the graphics to extrapolate investment assistance on how to “make money in the next pandemic” by showing which stocks and industries soared during the Ebola crisis.

Before pointing out that “there are real mutual funds for outbreak preparedness Baric adds that the abovementioned sectors and firms would “probably do very well.” He also added “Some items are successful. “It was the same thing in 1918, with masks, and it’s the same thing today.” According to Baric, pandemics are periods of fortune, amid times of societal instability, there is a potential for people to achieve political, financial, and personal gain, and this will almost certainly happen.

Baric said if one wants to make money from the pandemic then purchase stock in firms that create Lab coats and protective clothes, or firms that develop antiviral medications for that epidemic.

Last year, scientists proposed the “natural emergence” of Covid-19 as the most logical explanation. However, in recent times, many scientists and officials from all across the world have raised concerns that the disease may have left a Chinese laboratory. According to a report from a US laboratory, the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis appears credible.