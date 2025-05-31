Drama At 30,000 Ft After Cabin Crew Caught Naked, Dancing In Business Class Toilet

A British Airways flight from San Francisco to London Heathrow took a bizarre turn when a male steward was found dancing naked in a business class lavatory mid-flight.

A British Airways flight from San Francisco to London Heathrow took a bizarre turn when a male steward was found dancing naked in a business class lavatory mid-flight. According to The Sun, the crew member appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Fellow crew noticed his absence during the meal service and, after a search, discovered him incoherent and unclothed inside the Club World cabin restroom. He had changed into First Class pyjamas before being found. The staff restrained him in a luxury seat for the rest of the ten-and-a-half-hour flight.

Upon landing at Heathrow, the steward was arrested by local police and later received medical assistance. British Airways confirmed his suspension and stated the matter is under investigation by the authorities. Scotland Yard has also been contacted for comment.

Crew members on board the Airbus A380, which carried around 470 passengers, were forced to work without scheduled breaks to make up for the absent steward. One colleague told The Sun: “The guy seemed higher than the aircraft. Instead of doing his job, he turned the Club World toilet into his personal nightclub. It’s a shocking way to end a BA career.”

British Airways reiterated that the incident is being handled by the police and declined further comment. The episode adds to a string of recent concerns regarding staff conduct, fuelling questions about internal checks and crew well-being on long-haul flights.

