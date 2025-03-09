Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
  • DRI, Coast Guard Seize ₹33 Crore Hashish Oil In Mid-Sea Operation Near Kanyakumari

DRI, Coast Guard Seize ₹33 Crore Hashish Oil In Mid-Sea Operation Near Kanyakumari

Indian Coast Guard & DRI seize ₹33 crore Hashish Oil in mid-sea near Kanyakumari. Three arrested in a major drug smuggling bust. Investigation underway.

DRI, Coast Guard Seize ₹33 Crore Hashish Oil In Mid-Sea Operation Near Kanyakumari


In a high-stakes mid-sea operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted a vessel en route to Maldives, seizing nearly 30 kg of Hashish Oil worth ₹33 crore. The joint action, based on specific intelligence inputs, led to the arrest of three individuals involved in the narcotics smuggling operation.

Covert Drug Smuggling Uncovered

The operation stemmed from intelligence indicating that a Tuticorin-based gang had covertly loaded Hashish Oil onto a tug-barge vessel carrying rock boulders. The vessel had departed from Tuticorin Old Port, and during its voyage, a crew member assisted in placing the narcotics on board mid-sea.

Following this tip-off, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted the vessel on March 5, 2025, in mid-sea off the Kanyakumari coast. It was then escorted back to Tuticorin New Port on March 7, 2025, for further investigation.

Three Arrested, Drugs Seized in Food Packets

Authorities apprehended the individual who placed the drugs on the vessel, along with an accomplice and the crew member who provided location details to the gang. Upon thorough inspection of the barge, officers discovered two bags containing 29 plastic packets disguised with food item labels.

A black, liquid paste-like substance was found inside the packets, which tested positive for Hashish Oil using a field test kit. In total, 29.954 kg of Hashish Oil was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, with an estimated illicit international market value of ₹32.94 crore.

Judicial Custody for the Accused

Following their arrests, the three accused were presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody on March 8, 2025. Authorities are now conducting further investigations to trace potential links to international drug syndicates.

This successful operation highlights the Indian authorities’ relentless crackdown on maritime drug trafficking, ensuring strict enforcement against narcotics smuggling networks in the region.

