Wednesday, March 5, 2025
‘Drill Baby Drill’: US President Trump’s Bold Plan To Defeat Inflation Through American Energy

In a speech delivered to a joint session of the United States Congress on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing issue of rising inflation. The President blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden's administration, for rising food and fuel prices.

US Presdent Donald Trump


In a speech delivered to a joint session of the United States Congress on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing issue of rising inflation. The President blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden’s administration, for rising food and fuel prices. Trump said, “America has more liquid gold under our feet than any nation,” which could defeat inflation and dramatically lower costs, referring to his oil and gas plans.

He also asserted that unlocking these resources would help combat inflation and significantly reduce the cost of living.

Focus On Energy And Power Plant Closures

A major focus of Trump’s speech was his proposed solution for tackling rising inflation—reducing the cost of energy. He pointed out that over 100 power plants had been closed during the Biden administration, highlighting the negative impact these closures had on energy prices.

“We are opening up many of those power plants right now,” Trump said, indicating a shift toward boosting energy production. He emphasized that energy independence would play a critical role in economic recovery.

Trump Announces National Energy Emergency

Trump went on to emphasize his commitment to energy production, saying that on his first day in office, he had declared a national energy emergency to ramp up domestic energy production. “By unleashing American energy, we will defeat inflation and dramatically lower costs,” he promised.

In a moment of fervor, Trump concluded the session by saying, “It’s called drill baby drill.” However, this was met with enthusiastic cheers from the Republican members of the chamber.

Republicans Rally Behind Trump’s Energy Plan

As Trump spoke, Republican lawmakers rallied behind him, chanting “drill baby drill” in support of his energy-focused economic policy. The US President’s remarks underscore the growing divide between his vision for the country’s energy future.

The energy debate continues to be a key point of contention as the United States grapples with rising inflation and fluctuating energy prices.

