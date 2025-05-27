A 53-year-old British man drove a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating the team’s Premier League championship on Monday, leaving more than 45 people injured, including 27 who were taken to the hospital, with two in serious condition, The Associated Press reported. Here is what we know so far:

Children Among the Injured : At least four children were reported among the injured.

Crowd Impacted : The crash took place as the parade marking Liverpool’s Premier League win wrapped up. The minivan turned onto the parade route, plowing into the sea of fans, as reported by AP. Several witnesses described the crash as deliberate and fast. Harry Rashid, an eyewitness, told AP, “It was extremely fast… you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people. Another witness, Peter Jones, while speaking with the agency, recalled hearing the car smash into the crowd, followed by frantic beeping and people being injured on the road.

Police Investigation : Authorities have launched a comprehensive inquiry to understand the causes behind the collision. Police also urged people to avoid speculating or sharing disturbing content online.

City Council Leader Reacts : Liam Robinson, the leader of Liverpool City Council, stated, “It has cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day for the city,” as reported by AP.

Historical Significance : The incident was reported against the backdrop of Liverpool’s storied history, including the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which killed 97 fans. Fans had also been denied public celebrations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Clubs Condemn the Incident: Liverpool FC expressed sympathy for those affected, offering its “thoughts and prayers.” The Premier League, TOO, issued a similar statement, expressing shock at the “appalling events in Liverpool.”