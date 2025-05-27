Home
Driver Plows Into Liverpool Soccer Fans, Injuring Dozens: What We Know So Far

A British man drove a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating the team's Premier League championship, leaving over 45 hurt.

Driver Plows Into Liverpool Soccer Fans, Injuring Dozens: What We Know So Far

A 53-year-old British man drove a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating the team's Premier League championship on Monday, leaving more than 45 people injured


A 53-year-old British man drove a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating the team’s Premier League championship on Monday, leaving more than 45 people injured, including 27 who were taken to the hospital, with two in serious condition, The Associated Press reported.  Here is what we know so far:

  • Children Among the Injured: At least four children were reported among the injured.
  • Driver Arrested: The driver, believed to be acting alone, was arrested and is not believed to have been involved in terrorism. Police emphasised that the crash was not being investigated as an act of terrorism, according to AP.
  • Crowd Impacted: The crash took place as the parade marking Liverpool’s Premier League win wrapped up. The minivan turned onto the parade route, plowing into the sea of fans, as reported by AP. Several witnesses described the crash as deliberate and fast. Harry Rashid, an eyewitness, told AP, “It was extremely fast… you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people. Another witness, Peter Jones, while speaking with the agency,  recalled hearing the car smash into the crowd, followed by frantic beeping and people being injured on the road.
  • Rescue Operations: Firefighters had to lift the van to free victims trapped underneath, the report said, adding that one paramedic on a bicycle was also struck but was not injured. An estimated total of 20 additional people received minor injuries at the scene. Police, medics, and rescuers quickly responded, treating people on the side of the road.
  • Police Investigation: Authorities have launched a comprehensive inquiry to understand the causes behind the collision. Police also urged people to avoid speculating or sharing disturbing content online.
  • Suspect’s Profile: The suspect was identified as a white man, with police possibly making this identification to prevent misinformation from spreading online.
  • City Council Leader Reacts: Liam Robinson, the leader of Liverpool City Council, stated, “It has cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day for the city,” as reported by AP.
  • PM calls the incident ‘appalling‘: The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident, calling it “appalling” and emphasised that everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate without fear. “Liverpool stands together, and the whole country stands with Liverpool,” AP quoted Starmer as saying.
  • Historical Significance: The incident was reported against the backdrop of Liverpool’s storied history, including the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which killed 97 fans. Fans had also been denied public celebrations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
  • The Victory Parade: The team’s victory parade featured flag-waving fans braving rainy weather and celebrating the club’s 20th league title. The event was marked by fireworks, a heavy police presence, and a slow-moving procession along a 10-mile route.
  • Clubs Condemn the Incident: Liverpool FC expressed sympathy for those affected, offering its “thoughts and prayers.” The Premier League, TOO, issued a similar statement, expressing shock at the “appalling events in Liverpool.”

 

