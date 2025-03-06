Drone Based Food Deliveries In Dublin, Just Eat Takeaway.Com Brings A Change

Just Eat Takeaway.com has taken a significant step toward automation in the food delivery sector by partnering with Irish company Manna Drones Ltd. to offer drone-based food deliveries in Dublin.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has taken a significant step toward automation in the food delivery sector by partnering with Irish company Manna Drones Ltd. to offer drone-based food deliveries in Dublin. This move is a part of an effort to reduce reliance on gig economy workers, a group that often faces concerns regarding employment conditions and safety.

The collaboration allows Just Eat to deliver food using autonomous drones, which can reduce delivery times during peak hours. Once the food is loaded onto the drone, it can reach customers in as little as three minutes. This innovation aims to streamline the food delivery process, especially during busy times, and could lead to less congestion on city roads.

We're excited to announce our partnership with @MannaAero to roll out drone deliveries! Now available in Ireland & with plans to expand, customers have the choice to receive their orders by drone, making deliveries faster and more flexible: https://t.co/mM2MdJBDcO pic.twitter.com/7tSS5qJhEh — Just Eat Takeaway.com (@JustEatTakeaway) March 6, 2025

While the service is currently available only in Dublin, Just Eat has plans to expand it to other parts of Europe in the future. This partnership marks the first of its kind in Europe, with Manna Drones Ltd. already operating its own food delivery service using drones.

Just Eat’s move comes as part of a broader trend in the delivery industry, where companies are exploring drones and robots as alternatives to human labor. These technologies are seen as a potential solution to the challenges of gig economy work, including job insecurity and safety concerns. The drone service could also help alleviate traffic congestion and reduce the environmental impact of traditional delivery methods.

Just Eat, which is in the process of being acquired by Prosus NV for €4.1 billion ($4.3 billion), plans to further integrate advanced technologies into its platform. This follows a similar move by Prosus’s Brazilian delivery service, iFood, which became the first company in the Americas to be authorized to use drones for deliveries in 2022.

Globally, other companies are also experimenting with drone and robot deliveries. In the U.S., Walmart and Amazon have been ramping up their drone delivery capabilities, while Delivery Hero in Germany has already deployed robots for deliveries in South Korea and is conducting drone tests in Norway.

