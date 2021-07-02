The incident is conceived as a direct breach of Geneva Convention; hence, New Delhi has raised security concerns and objections to the snooping action of the drone in a strongly worded note verbale which has been shared with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A drone was spotted prying inside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on the night of June 26. The incident has raised alertness as it happened hours before the Jammu Indian Air Force Base drone attack later on Sunday in which two Indian Air Force personnel were injured and a building damaged. The matter has been raised by the Indian side with Pakistan.

"On Saturday at about 22:15 hours while we had a function underway, we saw a drone hovering over us which came in twice," a top diplomat told. This is the first time such an incident involving a drone being spotted inside the Indian mission in Pakistan has happened. The use of drones is seen as a low-cost way of using technology to inflict damage and surveillance as well.

The incident was immediately reported to New Delhi on the midnight of June 26. However, at early hours on Sunday June 27, drone bombings took place inside Indian Air Force base in Jammu which is merely 13.8 kilometers away from the International Border with Pakistan. NIA is currently investigating the Jammu IAF base attack and preliminary investigations have revealed that two drones flew from Pakistan inside India for the attack. Pakistani terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba may have been involved in the attack.

The matter of the use of drones by terrorists has been pointed out by India at the United Nation as well. Highlighting the matter at United Nations General Assembly, V.S.K. Kaumudi, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs pointed out, “The possibility of the use of weaponized drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets call for serious attention by the member states”, adding, “We have witnessed terrorists using UAS to smuggle weapons across borders.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported on Friday morning, alert BSF troops fired at a small quadcopter belonging to Pakistan at about 0425 hrs as it was trying to cross International Border in Arnia sector. Due to this firing the drone returned back immediately to Pakistan.