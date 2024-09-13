Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

An official from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Dubai is under investigation following multiple harassment complaints, according to local media reports.

An official from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Dubai is under investigation following multiple harassment complaints, according to local media reports.

Sales Regional Manager Removed

The airline has removed the Sales Regional Manager from his position after receiving several complaints against him. Among the complainants was a female employee who presented evidence of harassment.

Formal Complaint Filed

A formal application has been filed against the sales manager with the Federal Ombudsman for harassment. This complaint is currently under review.

PIA’s Zero-Tolerance Policy

A PIA spokesperson confirmed that the airline has a zero-tolerance policy towards workplace harassment and is committed to taking appropriate administrative action if the allegations are substantiated. The investigation into the sales manager’s conduct is ongoing.

MUST READ: Robodebt Sanctions: Limited Penalties For Staff And What The Inquiry Reveals

Previous Action Against Deputy Station Manager

Earlier, on August 4, PIA took action against the Deputy Station Manager based in Birmingham after an investigation revealed discrepancies in his educational qualifications.

Javed Iqbal Bajwa, the Deputy Station Manager, was found to have submitted a fake intermediate certificate. This was discovered after PIA sent his educational documents to the relevant authorities for verification, leading to the issuance of a show-cause notice to him.

PIA’s Privatization Process

Meanwhile, PIA is expected to be privatized soon. The National Assembly’s standing committee on aviation announced on July 6 that the privatization process is nearing completion. According to a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) currently operates 22 out of 43 airports, including 13 international ones, but has been facing budget constraints for several years. The CAA has been using second-generation equipment, while developed countries utilize the latest third-generation technology.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: China’s Destabilizing Moves: US And Lithuania React To South China Sea Tensions