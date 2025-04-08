Dubai Crown Prince In India-Here’s What To Expect From The High-Level Visit

From high-level talks with Prime Minister Modi to key business engagements in Mumbai, the visit aims to deepen strategic, trade, and technology ties between the two nations.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a two-day official visit to India, marking a major step forward in strengthening the strategic, economic, and cultural ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is Sheikh Hamdan’s first visit to India in his capacity as Crown Prince of Dubai.

Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Crown Prince is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes key UAE ministers, top officials, and prominent business leaders. The visit underlines the deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries and signals a shared commitment to exploring new areas of cooperation.

Agenda: Trade, Technology, and Strategic Talks

The visit will include a working lunch with Prime Minister Modi on April 8, where both leaders are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on trade expansion, energy security, digital partnerships, and cultural collaboration. Strengthening economic ties under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which has already pushed bilateral trade above $85 billion in 2023–24 will be a central focus.

Apart from the meeting with PM Modi, Sheikh Hamdan will hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, underscoring the strategic and defence components of the partnership.

The Dubai Crown Prince will also travel to Mumbai from April 8 to 9, where he will attend a high-level business roundtable featuring top Indian and Emirati business leaders. Key sectors expected to be discussed include:

UAE investments in Indian infrastructure, renewable energy, ports, and smart cities

Collaboration in start-up ecosystems

Joint ventures in technology and innovation

Exploring new trade and investment pathways under CEPA

Boost to India-UAE Relations

India and the UAE have evolved their ties from traditional trade partners to strategic allies across sectors such as defence, digital tech, clean energy, and space. Frequent high-level interactions including PM Modi’s visits to the UAE and Emirati support for India at global platforms reflect growing mutual trust.

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit is also symbolic, coming soon after India hosted multiple global leaders, highlighting India’s increasing role in global diplomacy. Analysts believe this high-profile visit will give a fresh push to economic diplomacy, regional stability, and next-generation bilateral partnerships.

With both nations aiming to build a multi-sectoral strategic vision, this visit could become a landmark moment in the growing India-UAE relationship.

