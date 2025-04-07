Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan To Visit India On April 8–9 To Boost Economic Ties

This marks his first official visit to India in his capacity as Crown Prince of Dubai. He will be accompanied by several key Ministers, senior-level government officials, and a prominent delegation of business leaders.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will undertake an official visit to India from April 8 to 9, 2025, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

This marks his first official visit to India in his capacity as Crown Prince of Dubai. He will be accompanied by several key Ministers, senior-level government officials, and a prominent delegation of business leaders, reflecting the growing depth of India-UAE partnership and their expanding strategic scope.

On April 8, Prime Minister Modi will host a working lunch in honour of His Highness, providing a platform for high-level discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, stated the press release.

In addition to his engagement with the Prime Minister, the Crown Prince will hold separate meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Following engagements in the capital, Sheik Hamdan will visit Mumbai from April 8 to 9. During his time there, he will participate in a business roundtable involving top Indian and Emirati business leaders.

The roundtable will explore opportunities for increased trade and investment in both traditional sectors such as infrastructure and energy, as well as emerging fields like fintech, innovation, and sustainability.

The interaction is aimed at further accelerating economic cooperation and shaping a forward-looking commercial partnership between the two nations.

Dubai has long served as a vital hub in India’s commercial and cultural exchanges with the UAE. The strong people-to-people ties are underpinned by the large Indian diaspora in the Emirates – estimated at 4.3 million – with a significant majority residing in Dubai. The visit is expected to add new momentum to the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and further enhance India’s institutional and grassroot-level ties with Dubai.

Formal diplomatic relations between India and the UAE were established in 1972. Since Prime Minister Modi’s landmark visit in 2015, the first by an Indian PM in over three decades, bilateral engagement has grown significantly.

The UAE hosts India’s largest overseas community, whose contributions are deeply respected and continue to strengthen the enduring bond between the two nations.

(Inputs from ANI)

