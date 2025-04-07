Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan To Visit India On April 8-9; To Hold High-Level Meetings With PM, Other Leaders

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan To Visit India On April 8-9; To Hold High-Level Meetings With PM, Other Leaders

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, will embark on his first official visit to India on April 8-9, aiming to bolster the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visit will include high-level meetings and a business roundtable to deepen economic and diplomatic ties.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan To Visit India On April 8-9; To Hold High-Level Meetings With PM, Other Leaders

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan visits India on April 8-9 to strengthen strategic, economic, and diplomatic ties with key leaders.


Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, is set to visit India on April 8-9, marking his first official visit in this capacity, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Monday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host a working lunch for the Crown Prince on April 8. According to the MEA, the visit is expected to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and deepen bilateral ties across various sectors.

High-Level Meetings with Indian Leaders

During his stay, Sheikh Hamdan will engage in discussions with key Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These meetings will address key aspects of bilateral cooperation, particularly in strategic and economic domains.

“The visit of the Crown Prince will further solidify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthen our multi-faceted ties with Dubai,” the MEA stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A crucial element of Sheikh Hamdan’s itinerary is his participation in a business roundtable in Mumbai. The forum will bring together top business leaders from India and the UAE, aiming to enhance economic and commercial cooperation in both traditional sectors and emerging industries.

“The interaction will strengthen India-UAE economic and commercial cooperation across traditional and futuristic areas,” the MEA noted, underlining the importance of economic engagement between the two nations.

Sheikh Hamdan to be Accompanied by a High-Level Delegation

Sheikh Hamdan will not be traveling alone—his delegation will include several ministers, senior government officials, and a high-level business contingent. Their presence signals the broad scope of the visit, spanning diplomatic, economic, and cultural dimensions.

Dubai has long played a pivotal role in India’s commercial and cultural ties with the UAE. With a large share of the 4.3 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UAE residing and working in Dubai, the emirate serves as a bridge between the two nations, fostering economic exchanges and people-to-people connections.

“The majority of India’s around 4.3 million diaspora in the UAE live and work in Dubai,” the MEA highlighted in its statement, emphasizing the deep-rooted ties that the two sides share.

What This Visit bySheikh Hamdan Means for India-UAE Relations

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit is seen as a significant step in reinforcing India-UAE relations at a time when both countries are keen on expanding their strategic and economic engagements. With discussions spanning trade, defence, and investment, the visit could pave the way for deeper collaboration in multiple areas.

Also Read: Is Canadian PM Mark Carney’s Visit To BAPS Temple On Ram Navami A Political Strategy To Win Votes?

Filed under

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan

newsx

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement
newsx

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain...
Goldman Sachs raises U.S.

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks
newsx

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police...
The Trump administration

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man
newsx

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain Six As Investigation Deepens

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain...

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police Probe

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police...

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man

Entertainment

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank