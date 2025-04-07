Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan To Visit India On April 8-9; To Hold High-Level Meetings With PM, Other Leaders

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, will embark on his first official visit to India on April 8-9, aiming to bolster the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visit will include high-level meetings and a business roundtable to deepen economic and diplomatic ties.

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, is set to visit India on April 8-9, marking his first official visit in this capacity, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Monday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host a working lunch for the Crown Prince on April 8. According to the MEA, the visit is expected to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and deepen bilateral ties across various sectors.

High-Level Meetings with Indian Leaders

During his stay, Sheikh Hamdan will engage in discussions with key Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These meetings will address key aspects of bilateral cooperation, particularly in strategic and economic domains.

“The visit of the Crown Prince will further solidify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthen our multi-faceted ties with Dubai,” the MEA stated.

A crucial element of Sheikh Hamdan’s itinerary is his participation in a business roundtable in Mumbai. The forum will bring together top business leaders from India and the UAE, aiming to enhance economic and commercial cooperation in both traditional sectors and emerging industries.

“The interaction will strengthen India-UAE economic and commercial cooperation across traditional and futuristic areas,” the MEA noted, underlining the importance of economic engagement between the two nations.

Sheikh Hamdan to be Accompanied by a High-Level Delegation

Sheikh Hamdan will not be traveling alone—his delegation will include several ministers, senior government officials, and a high-level business contingent. Their presence signals the broad scope of the visit, spanning diplomatic, economic, and cultural dimensions.

Dubai has long played a pivotal role in India’s commercial and cultural ties with the UAE. With a large share of the 4.3 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UAE residing and working in Dubai, the emirate serves as a bridge between the two nations, fostering economic exchanges and people-to-people connections.

“The majority of India’s around 4.3 million diaspora in the UAE live and work in Dubai,” the MEA highlighted in its statement, emphasizing the deep-rooted ties that the two sides share.

What This Visit bySheikh Hamdan Means for India-UAE Relations

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit is seen as a significant step in reinforcing India-UAE relations at a time when both countries are keen on expanding their strategic and economic engagements. With discussions spanning trade, defence, and investment, the visit could pave the way for deeper collaboration in multiple areas.

