Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Welcomes Baby Girl, Names Her ‘Hind’

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Welcomes Baby Girl, Names Her ‘Hind’

The name Hind holds special meaning within Arabic-speaking communities. It is historically associated with strength, prosperity, and nobility.

Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has welcomed his fourth child, a baby girl, naming her Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. The name carries deep historical and cultural significance in Arabic and Islamic traditions, making it a meaningful choice for the royal family.

In his signature “Fazza” style, Sheikh Hamdan shared the joyous news with his followers on Instagram. Expressing gratitude to God, he posted a heartfelt prayer for his daughter, saying, “O Allah, grant her a heart filled with Your love and a tongue that remembers You, and increase her in Your light and guidance, and clothe her in the garments of health and well-being.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What does ‘Hind’ Means?

The name Hind holds special meaning within Arabic-speaking communities. It is historically associated with strength, prosperity, and nobility. One of the most famous historical figures to bear this name was Hind bint Utbah, a prominent woman in early Islamic history known for her intelligence and leadership.

The name also has a personal significance for Sheikh Hamdan, as it honors his mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Interestingly, “Hind” has also been used for centuries as the Arabic term for the Indian subcontinent, known as “Al-Hind,” further adding to its historical weight.

Sheikh Hamdan’s Growing Family

The arrival of baby Hind marks the fourth child for Sheikh Hamdan and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, whom he married in 2019. The couple previously welcomed twins, Rashid and Shaikha, in May 2021, followed by their son, Mohammed, in February 2023.

Dubai’s Crown Prince, known for his love for poetry, adventure, and his deep connection with his people, received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from well-wishers across the UAE and beyond. The birth of his daughter further strengthens the lineage of the Al Maktoum royal family, which has long been a pillar of leadership and tradition in the UAE.

ALSO READ: Yunus-Xi Meeting: Bangladesh Chief Advisor’s Agenda In China And Implications For India Explained

Filed under

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan

newsx

‘Hubs Of Violence’: Kerala Colleges Witness Surge In Campus Violence, Drug Abuse Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar
newsx

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India As Argentina Football Team To Play Friendly Match In...
Pakistan and IMF

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF
Pierre Poilievre denies c

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race
Malayalam superstar Mohan

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate
newsx

Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Hubs Of Violence’: Kerala Colleges Witness Surge In Campus Violence, Drug Abuse Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar

‘Hubs Of Violence’: Kerala Colleges Witness Surge In Campus Violence, Drug Abuse Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India As Argentina Football Team To Play Friendly Match In October

Lionel Messi Set To Visit India As Argentina Football Team To Play Friendly Match In...

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate

Entertainment

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk