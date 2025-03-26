Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Welcomes Baby Girl, Names Her ‘Hind’

The name Hind holds special meaning within Arabic-speaking communities. It is historically associated with strength, prosperity, and nobility.

Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has welcomed his fourth child, a baby girl, naming her Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. The name carries deep historical and cultural significance in Arabic and Islamic traditions, making it a meaningful choice for the royal family.

In his signature “Fazza” style, Sheikh Hamdan shared the joyous news with his followers on Instagram. Expressing gratitude to God, he posted a heartfelt prayer for his daughter, saying, “O Allah, grant her a heart filled with Your love and a tongue that remembers You, and increase her in Your light and guidance, and clothe her in the garments of health and well-being.”

What does ‘Hind’ Means?

The name Hind holds special meaning within Arabic-speaking communities. It is historically associated with strength, prosperity, and nobility. One of the most famous historical figures to bear this name was Hind bint Utbah, a prominent woman in early Islamic history known for her intelligence and leadership.

The name also has a personal significance for Sheikh Hamdan, as it honors his mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

Interestingly, “Hind” has also been used for centuries as the Arabic term for the Indian subcontinent, known as “Al-Hind,” further adding to its historical weight.

Sheikh Hamdan’s Growing Family

The arrival of baby Hind marks the fourth child for Sheikh Hamdan and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, whom he married in 2019. The couple previously welcomed twins, Rashid and Shaikha, in May 2021, followed by their son, Mohammed, in February 2023.

Dubai’s Crown Prince, known for his love for poetry, adventure, and his deep connection with his people, received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from well-wishers across the UAE and beyond. The birth of his daughter further strengthens the lineage of the Al Maktoum royal family, which has long been a pillar of leadership and tradition in the UAE.

