Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Dubai To Host First Arab Arm Wrestling Championship With 150 Athletes

The Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation has announced that it will be hosting the First Arab Arm Wrestling Championship. The competition will feature 10 weight categories for both men and youth, with 150 athletes from 12 countries participating.

The championship will be held as part of the Binous Classic Festival, a prestigious event dedicated to bodybuilding and related sports. It will take place on September 7-8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the guidance of the Arab Arm Wrestling Federation.

(With ANI Inputs)

