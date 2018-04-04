Lieutenant General and Head of General Security in Dubai Dhahi Khalfan has slammed Pakistani and praised Indians after a gang of Pakistani's was held for smuggling drugs in Dubai. Hitting out at Pakistani's, Dhahi Khalfan said that Indians were disciplined while Pakistani's create disruption, crime and involved in smuggling.

Lieutenant General and Head of General Security in Dubai Dhahi Khalfan has slammed Pakistani and praised Indians after a gang of Pakistani’s was held for smuggling drugs in Dubai. Hitting out at Pakistani’s, Dhahi Khalfan said that Indians were disciplined while Pakistani’s create disruption, crime and involved in smuggling. In a series of tweets, which was translated by UAEviral, Khalfan said, “Pakistanis pose a dangerous threat to gulf societies because of the drugs they bring in to our countries. We must impose strict procedures at the entrances (of our countries).”

Speaking good about Indians, “How come Indians are disciplined while disruption, crime, and smuggling are prevalent in the Pakistani community?” Khalfan also said that no one should hire Pakistanis in Dubai. He further wrote on Twitter, “I invite our citizens to not employ Pakistanis … It is now a national duty to stop hiring Pakistanis. Pakistani’s were a danger to the Gulf region.”

Also Read: Shivraj government overdoes appeasement tune, extends minister rank to 5 babas

However, giving a response to Dubai’s official’s remarks about the community, Pakistani Press also hit back at Dhahi Khalfan saying that he is used to give such controversial statements and it might be the reason he had a whopping 2.66 million followers. Praising Indians, the Dubai official also wondered that why the former community was always disciplined while the later one was involved in crime, smuggling, and disruption.

Also Read: Arun Shourie says PM knew of fake news order, nixed it after media outrage

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App