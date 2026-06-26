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Home > World News > Dubai Under Attack? Why Thousands Received A Missile Warning That Was Withdrawn Minutes Later

Dubai Under Attack? Why Thousands Received A Missile Warning That Was Withdrawn Minutes Later

A missile warning briefly sent to residents in Dubai on Friday was quickly withdrawn, with authorities asking the public to "disregard the previous warning," indicating it was likely issued by mistake

Dubai missile alert (Image: X)
Dubai missile alert (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 21:45 IST

Residents across Dubai were briefly alarmed on Friday after authorities issued a mobile phone warning about an incoming missile before quickly withdrawing it and telling people to “disregard the previous warning.” The unexpected alert, sent by the UAE’s Interior Ministry, was the first such public warning since the United States and Iran reached an interim ceasefire last week. Although the alert was later treated as a likely mistake, it highlighted the fragile security situation in the region.

Reports say that the sudden notification startled many people in Dubai, especially as tensions remain high despite the temporary truce. Officials did not immediately explain what triggered the alert, making it the first accidental public missile warning issued during the ongoing Iran conflict involving Dubai’s wider region.

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Rising regional tensions keep Dubai on edge despite ceasefire

The false alarm came as fresh security concerns continue to unfold across the Middle East. An attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz and recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon have added to the uncertainty. Iran is also suspected of carrying out a drone attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday as it continues to challenge regional powers and the United States over control of the strategic waterway, even under the current interim agreement.

As per reports, shortly after the Dubai alert was withdrawn, the UAE announced that Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan had spoken with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of “full commitment” to the interim agreement between Iran and the United States.


Diplomatic efforts continue as Dubai watches developments closely

According to reports, the UAE also said, “Serious diplomacy and responsible dialogue are the optimal path for addressing all regional and international crises.” The statement came as both Washington and Tehran continue negotiating the terms of the interim peace arrangement.

The United States and Iran still have key issues to resolve, including safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz and the future of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Under the interim agreement, both sides have been given 60 days to finalise the details. While Friday’s false alarm caused only temporary concern, the incident showed how quickly anxiety can spread in Dubai as regional tensions continue despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Also Read: Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan: Here’s What The Government Says    

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Dubai Under Attack? Why Thousands Received A Missile Warning That Was Withdrawn Minutes Later

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Dubai Under Attack? Why Thousands Received A Missile Warning That Was Withdrawn Minutes Later
Dubai Under Attack? Why Thousands Received A Missile Warning That Was Withdrawn Minutes Later
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