Dust Storm Texas: Haboob Blankets New Mexico and Texas, Disrupting Travel and Air Quality

A rare weather phenomenon swept across New Mexico and Texas on Monday, as powerful dust storms, known as haboobs, blanketed the region in thick clouds of dust. The fast-moving storms disrupted travel, triggered air quality alerts, and posed ongoing risks for residents.

Road Closures and Air Quality Alerts

The National Weather Service (NWS) Prediction Center described the event as dangerous, warning residents of potential power outages and extreme fire weather conditions. “They may cause power outages from downed power lines. Widespread critical to extreme fire weather conditions will persist over the southern High Plains for the next few days,” the NWS Prediction Center posted on X. “Blowing dust may lead to sudden drops in visibility.”

Authorities responded swiftly to the severe weather. The National Weather Service in El Paso issued Dust Storm Warnings for several roadways near El Paso, Texas, and Lordsburg, New Mexico. New Mexico State Police closed certain roadways due to the dangerous weather, citing low visibility as a significant concern.

While most roads had reopened by Tuesday, officials urged residents to remain vigilant. “Tuesday will be another windy day with blowing dust,” the NWS in El Paso cautioned.

Air quality alerts were also issued across both states, with businesses temporarily shutting down operations to protect employees from the hazardous conditions. The warnings remained in effect until at least 7:30 p.m. local time on Monday.

Dust Storm Texas: Understanding Haboobs

Haboobs, a term derived from the Arabic word habb, meaning “to blow,” were originally used to describe wind or sandstorms in Sudan, where they average about 24 occurrences per year, according to the American Meteorological Society.

Today, the term refers to any intense wind-driven dust or sandstorm that can propel particles thousands of feet into the air, creating a towering wall of dust. Haboobs form when air is pushed downward by a traveling thunderstorm cell, dragging dust and debris along with it, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

These storms are commonly observed in arid regions worldwide, including the Middle East, the Sahara Desert, the Arabian Peninsula, and central Australia. In the U.S., they are typically seen in the Southwest, spanning from the Sonoran Desert in northwest Mexico and Arizona to the western Great Plains.

Dust Storm Texas: Ongoing Risks and Precautions

As the storm system lingers, officials have urged residents in affected areas to remain indoors when possible and avoid unnecessary travel. Those venturing outside are advised to wear protective masks and take precautions against the harmful effects of airborne dust.

Authorities continue to monitor weather patterns, warning that gusty winds and blowing dust could persist in the coming days, heightening the risk of fire outbreaks and travel disruptions.

