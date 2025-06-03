Dutch Government Collapses as Geert Wilders’ Far-Right PVV Quits Coalition

The Dutch government has collapsed following the withdrawal of Party for Freedom from the ruling coalition, party leader Geert Wilders said.

The Dutch government has collapsed following a dramatic withdrawal by the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) from the ruling coalition, its leader Geert Wilders announced on Tuesday

The Dutch government has collapsed following a dramatic withdrawal by the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) from the ruling coalition, its leader Geert Wilders announced on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The move is expected to trigger fresh elections and has thrown the country’s political landscape into renewed turmoil.

Wilders, who led his PVV party to a surprise victory in last year’s elections but stayed out of government himself, cited unresolved disagreements over asylum migration policy as the key reason for the collapse.

“No signature under our asylum plans. The PVV leaves the coalition,” Wilders wrote on X. According to a Reuters report, Wilders also confirmed that he had informed Prime Minister Dick Schoof that all PVV ministers would resign from their posts. Schoof, who heads the government as a non-partisan figure, has not yet responded publicly to the resignation.

The departure marks the end of a fragile right-wing coalition that had struggled to maintain unity since it was formed in July last year. Wilders’ demands reportedly included a complete halt to asylum migration, the closure of asylum shelters and the repatriation of Syrian refugees—proposals that did not gain the backing of his coalition partners.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As reported by CNN, Wilders had issued an ultimatum last week, pushing for more stringent asylum policies. When that demand was not met, he announced the PVV’s exit, effectively toppling the government.

The fallout has prompted outrage among the PVV’s coalition partners. “This is making us look like a fool,” said Dilan Yesilgoz, leader of the conservative VVD party, in comments reported by Reuters. “There is a war on our continent. Instead of meeting the challenge, Wilders is showing he is not willing to take responsibility.”

“This is incredible. It is irresponsible to take down the government at this point,” Reuters quoted Centrist NSC party leader Nicolien van Vroonhoven as saying.

With the PVV gone, the remaining coalition parties technically have the option to continue as a minority government, but this scenario appears unlikely. The country is now expected to head to the polls in the coming months.

The collapse could also delay critical policy decisions, including a proposed historic increase in defense spending to meet NATO targets. It is a particularly delicate moment for the Netherlands, which is set to host a major NATO summit later this month in The Hague. The country will now face that meeting with only a caretaker government in place.

Although Wilders’ PVV was the dominant force in the last election, recent polling cited by Reuters suggests a decline in support, with the party now polling around 20%, roughly equal to the Labour/Green alliance.

Wilders was previously convicted of discrimination for anti-Moroccan remarks made during a 2014 campaign rally, the Reuters report said, adding that he only secured a coalition deal last year after renouncing his bid to become prime minister, which paved the way for Schoof—a former intelligence chief and justice ministry official—to lead the cabinet.