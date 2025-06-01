Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
  Dutch MP Geert Wilders Urges PM Modi To Free Arrested Influencer Sharmistha Panoli

Dutch MP Geert Wilders Urges PM Modi To Free Arrested Influencer Sharmistha Panoli

FIR filed by Kolkata Police invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning the promotion of enmity on religious grounds and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Dutch MP Geert Wilders Urges PM Modi To Free Arrested Influencer Sharmistha Panoli

Sharmistha Panoli, the 22-year-old influencer and law student recently arrested by Kolkata Police over controversial social media posts, has unexpectedly gained international attention.


Sharmistha Panoli, the 22-year-old influencer and law student recently arrested by Kolkata Police over controversial social media posts, has unexpectedly gained international attention. Geert Wilders, a prominent Dutch Parliament member and leader of the right-wing Party for Freedom, has called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure her release, calling her arrest a "disgrace for freedom of speech."

Wilders took to X to express his support, posting, “Free the brave Sharmistha Panoli! It’s a disgrace for the freedom of speech that she was arrested. Don’t punish her for speaking the truth about Pakistan and Muhammad. Help her @narendramodi.” His post included a photo captioned “All eyes on Sharmistha,” drawing global focus to the case.

Background: Arrest Over Communally Charged Social Media Posts

Sharmistha Panoli was detained following videos in which she used abusive language and made communally sensitive remarks, also criticizing Bollywood actors for their silence during Operation Sindoor India’s counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 civilian deaths. The FIR filed by Kolkata Police invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning the promotion of enmity on religious grounds and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Despite the political controversy, police officials have stated that all procedures were legally followed. “Attempts were made to serve notice, but she was found absconding,” Kolkata Police said in a statement, clarifying her arrest was lawful and in line with court orders.

Political Fallout: BJP vs Mamata Banerjee Government

The influencer’s arrest has intensified political tensions in West Bengal. The BJP and its allies have accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of failing to protect free speech and stirring communal discord. In response, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to incite communal riots through divisive politics, calling their actions “contrary to the true principles of Hinduism.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Jana Kalyan Sena leader Pawan Kalyan condemned the arrest but highlighted the alleged hypocrisy of TMC leaders mocking Hindu faith without facing legal consequences. “Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn’t a shield for some and a sword for others,” he said.

Sharmistha Panoli has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The case remains under close public and political scrutiny, with voices both supporting her freedom of expression and condemning the inflammatory nature of her posts. Kolkata Police have urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation and rely on verified sources, emphasizing the legitimacy of the arrest process.

