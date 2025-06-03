Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof Resigns After Geert Wilders Pulls PVV Out of Ruling Coalition

Dutch PM Dick Schoof announced his resignation Tuesday, just hours after far-right leader Geert Wilders pulled his PVV party out of the ruling coalition.

Coalition Collapses Over Immigration Policy

Schoof’s departure follows Wilders’ dramatic exit from the coalition over disputes on asylum and immigration policy. “No signature under our asylum plans. The PVV leaves the coalition,” Wilders said in a post on X, signalling the end of the fragile four-party alliance.

The right-wing coalition, which included Wilders’ PVV party, unravelled after the remaining three parties failed to back his hardline stance on asylum, the report said, adding that ministers from the PVV will now leave the cabinet, while the rest of the government is set to continue in a caretaker role.

Opposition parties immediately called for fresh elections. However, given the complexity of the Dutch political system, a vote is unlikely before October, and forming a new government may take months, as reported by Reuters.

The collapse of the Dutch government comes amid a surge in support for far-right parties across Europe, driven by public frustration over migration and rising living costs.

