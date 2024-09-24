E.E.E. Claims First Human Victim In New York Since 2015

The recent death of a resident in Ulster County, New York, diagnosed with Eastern equine encephalitis (E.E.E.) has prompted Governor Kathy Hochul to declare the rare mosquito-borne viral illness an imminent public health threat. This marks the first human case of E.E.E. in New York since 2015.

Details of the Case

The individual, confirmed to have the illness on September 20, is the second E.E.E. related death reported in the United States this year, following the death of a 41-year-old man in New Hampshire in August. As of mid-September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) had noted ten human cases of E.E.E. nationwide.

State Response to the Threat

In light of the outbreak, Governor Hochul outlined steps the state is taking to mitigate the risk of exposure. The state’s parks agency will provide mosquito repellent at visitor centers and campgrounds, while also posting signs in public areas to raise awareness. Additionally, consultations with local health departments will occur to discuss limiting park hours and camping availability during peak mosquito activity.

Increased Mosquito Activity

Dr. James McDonald, the state health commissioner, emphasized the abnormality of this year’s situation. He noted that while E.E.E.-infected mosquitoes are typically found in two or three of New York’s 62 counties each year, this year they have been identified in 15 counties, including Suffolk County on Long Island.

“Mosquitoes, once a nuisance, are now a threat. I urge all New Yorkers to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and removing standing water near their homes,” Dr. McDonald stated.

Lack of Vaccine and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine or cure for E.E.E., and while many individuals bitten by infected mosquitoes may not show symptoms, those that do can experience severe outcomes such as seizures, coma, and encephalitis. The virus has a high fatality rate, with approximately one-third of infected individuals succumbing to the illness, and many survivors face long-term neurological complications.

Overview of E.E.E. in North America

Eastern equine encephalitis is endemic in North America, meaning cases occur regularly. The largest outbreak in recent history occurred in 2019, with 38 cases and 12 deaths recorded in the U.S. Since 1971, New York has seen seven fatalities attributed to E.E.E.

The virus primarily spreads through infected mosquito bites, with no human-to-human transmission. It is also lethal to horses, resulting in a mortality rate of up to 90%.

Ongoing Vigilance Required

With the continued presence of mosquitoes expected until colder weather arrives, officials are stressing the importance of preventive measures. As the situation develops, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain vigilant and take precautions against mosquito bites.

