EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations

Muttaqi, referring to India as a “key regional country,” acknowledged the historic nature of Afghanistan India ties and expressed hope for stronger future cooperation.

In a major diplomatic outreach, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday evening. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, promote trade, streamline visa facilitation for Afghan nationals, and enhance cooperation in regional development projects like the Chabahar Port.

Dr. Jaishankar expressed gratitude to the Afghan government for its strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. “Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 15, 2025

Muttaqi, referring to India as a “key regional country,” acknowledged the historic nature of Afghanistan India ties and expressed hope for stronger future cooperation. He reiterated Kabul’s commitment to a balanced foreign policy, emphasizing constructive engagement with all countries.

During the discussion, FM Muttaqi requested India’s facilitation in expediting visas for Afghan traders and patients and urged the release and repatriation of Afghan prisoners held in India. Dr. Jaishankar assured prompt attention to both issues and reaffirmed India’s continued support for Afghanistan’s development needs.

H.E. the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a telephonic conversation with H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India. During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting trade, and… https://t.co/lFXHiRLZg2 — AFG Consulate General Mumbai (@AFGGCMumbai) May 15, 2025

“Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people,” Jaishankar added, in a subtle reference to recent tensions triggered by Pakistani allegations.

Last week, Afghanistan had outrightly rejected Pakistan’s claims that India carried out missile strikes on Afghan soil. Enaitullah Khawarzmi, spokesperson of the Afghan Defence Ministry, labelled the allegations as “false and unfounded” in an interview with Hurriyat Radio on May 10.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also slammed Pakistan’s accusations as “totally frivolous,” stating, “The Afghan people don’t need reminders about which country has consistently targeted their civilian infrastructure.”

Amid these developments, the Afghan Foreign Ministry voiced concern over escalating Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam attack. “Afghanistan reaffirms its belief that security and stability serve the collective interests of all countries in the region,” the ministry said in a statement, urging both countries to resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Both Indian and Afghan sides reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening political and economic cooperation, especially through initiatives like the development of the Chabahar Port a key regional project aimed at boosting connectivity and trade.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Deputy Spokesperson of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, confirmed the call and highlighted the focus on boosting diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Konya’s Kulu District In Turkey, No Damage Reported