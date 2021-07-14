External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the margins of SCO foreign ministers meet today. The leaders are expected to discuss the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

Even as tensions between India and China continue to simmer, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the margins of SCO foreign ministers meet on Wednesday. Although there has been no official word on the meeting from both sides, reports suggest that the two leaders are expected to discuss the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. As all eyes look towards the first bilateral interaction between India and China post September, both the sides have reportedly decided to downplay the ongoing border situation at Dushanbe meet because it is unlikely to lead to any significant movement.

Jaishankar had earlier expressed that that China’s unilateral actions and attempts to alter the status quo have disturbed the overall bilateral relations between both countries. He further added that a normal relationship can only be restored if there is peace and tranquility on the border.

On the other hand, China has time and again stressed on focusing in other areas of cooperation such as trade and investment. Focusing on the situation in Afghanistan, China is sought to play the role of a mediator between Taliban and other players.

Meanwhile, the Russian Envoy to India shared on Wednesday that the situation in Afghanistan was dominating. Russia and India are both supportive of the intra-Afghan talks based on commitments of the parties to ensure that future government is inclusive. He also emphasised that it is critically important to support Afghanistan and making their country independent.