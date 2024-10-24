Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
EAM Jaishankar Engages in Key Meetings at 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan

Jaishankar also met with Malaysian Economy Minister Rafiziramli in Kazan and discussed follow-up actions from recent meetings between the Indian and Malaysian Prime Ministers.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar joined the heads of delegations for a photo session at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

At the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center, Jaishankar met with the heads of delegations from various countries at the BRICS Summit Outreach/BRICS Plus session.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar also shared some pictures on X and wrote, “Ahead of the BRICS Outreach session in Kazan.”

A day before, Jaishankar met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

Jaishankar expressed his delight at the meeting, congratulating Sugiono on his appointment as Foreign Minister on October 20.

Jaishankar also met with Malaysian Economy Minister Rafiziramli in Kazan and discussed follow-up actions from recent meetings between the Indian and Malaysian Prime Ministers.

Jaishankar accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. This summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, brings together leaders from BRICS member countries to address pressing global issues.

PM Modi also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The BRICS leaders had productive discussions, including on strengthening multilateralism, countering terrorism, fostering economic growth, pursuing sustainable development, and bringing the spotlight on the concerns of the Global South. The leaders welcomed the 13 new BRICS partner countries.

The Prime Minister addressed two sessions of the BRICS Summit. In his address, PM Modi noted that the summit is happening at a time when the world is undergoing several uncertainties and challenges, including conflicts, adverse climatic impacts, and cyber threats, placing greater expectations upon BRICS.

PM Modi arrived in Russia on Tuesday. This was his second visit to Russia in three months. He visited Russia in April for the annual summit between the two countries.

(Inputs from ANI)

