‘Zero Tolerance For Terrorism’: S.Jaishankar Hails US Move To Designate TRF As Foreign Terrorist Organization

On Friday, S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister praised the United States government for designating The Resistance Front (TRF) a Pakistan-based proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). This followed after, the group has taken responsibility of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

On X, Jaishankar called the action “a strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.” He said, “Appreciate Marco Rubio and US State Department for designating TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba proxy as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. It was responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for terrorism. #OpSindoor.”

The Indian Embassy in Washington too welcomed the development as yet another step in bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation. “We welcome the US Department of State for designating The Resistance Front as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. TRF, a surrogate of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, was responsible for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam on civilians. ZERO TOLERANCE for terrorism,” it said in a statement.

The US action follows just days after India had started Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack. The cross-border operation was aimed at nine terror infrastructure facilities in Pakistan and PoK. Indian security officials stated that more than 100 terrorists were eliminated during the operation. Pakistan retaliated by firing drones and missiles into Indian territory, but they were duly repelled by Indian forces. The clashes eventually prompted Islamabad to ask for a ceasefire on May 10.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his remarks on Thursday, termed the TRF designation as an important step towards achieving justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. According to Jaishankar, the move reflects the Trump administration’s resolve to defend national security and also to counter international terrorism.

TRF is generally known to be a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation that is already banned by the United Nations.

