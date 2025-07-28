EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks with South Korean Counterpart To Boost Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a talk with the newly appointed Foreign Minister of South Korea, Cho Hyun, on Monday and discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

EAM Congratulates His South Korean Counterpart on His Appointment

Expressing his best wishes to Cho Hyun for a successful tenure, Jaishankar wrote on his X, “Good to speak with @FMChoHyun of RoK this morning. Conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure. Discussed deepening of our bilateral cooperation.”

On July 21, Jaishankar congratulated his counterpart on his appointment as the new Foreign Minister of South Korea. The post read, “Congratulate Amb Cho Hyun on his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership.”

PM Modi on 10 years of India-South Korea partnership

On July 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a delegation of special envoys from South Korea and highlighted the completion of 10 years of India-South Korea partnership.

He emphasised that close collaboration between the two countries plays a crucial role in the Indo-Pacific region. On the same day, the EAM also met a delegation of special envoys from the Republic of Korea (RoK), led by former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, which was visiting India and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key areas, including economy, technology, defence, maritime security, and people-to-people exchanges. Jaishankar shared details of the meeting on his X account.

It read, “Delighted to meet RoK President Lee Jae Myung’s delegation of Special Envoys to India led by former PM Kim Boo-kyum this morning in Delhi. Discussed economic, technology, defence and maritime cooperation. As well as expanding people-to-people exchanges.” (ANI Inputs)

