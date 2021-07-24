EAM S Jaishankar on Friday met with Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan amid the recent surge in violence there due to US military withdrawal.

Taliban has been capturing most of the Aghan's district centres and imposing severe taxes on local people and markets in the name of 'Zakat.'

Since the US announced its military drawdown from Afghanistan on May 1, the Taliban has increased its offensive in the country, capturing hundreds of districts in the process. MEA said India supports the Afghan government and people in realising their aspiration for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future.

India’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan are guided by a strategic agreement that was signed in October 2011. Abdullah, the chairman of the powerful High Council for National Reconciliation, has been playing a key role in negotiating with all the stakeholders to bring lasting peace in the region. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Meanwhile Embassy of India in Afghanistan issued security advisory for Indian nationals there. The advisory asked Indians staying,visiting & working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost vigilance at all times & avoid all non-essential travel as security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly $3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.