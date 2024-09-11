EAM Jaishankar Meets German Politician Friedrich Merz

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is on the second leg of his three-nation tour, met with Friedrich Merz, Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is on the second leg of his three-nation tour, met with Friedrich Merz, Chairman of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, and members of the CDU-CSU (Christian Social Union) parliamentary group on Tuesday.

Discussions on Bilateral Relations and Global Issues

During the meeting, Jaishankar and Merz discussed the bilateral relationship between India and Germany, as well as various regional and global issues. Jaishankar appreciated the insights and suggestions offered by Merz to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at meeting Merz:

“A great pleasure to meet @_FriedrichMerz, Chairman @CDU, and members of the CDU-CSU parliamentary group. We had a comprehensive discussion on our bilateral relationship as well as regional and global issues. I appreciated his many insights and suggestions to strengthen our strategic partnership,” Jaishankar wrote.

Meeting with Michael Roth

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also met with Michael Roth, MP and Chairperson of the Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs. They shared views on current global challenges and explored possibilities for new collaborations between India and Germany.\

Jaishankar shared his thoughts on the meeting in a post on X:

“Glad to meet Michael Roth, MP and Chairman of the Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs. We discussed current global challenges and possibilities for new collaborations between India and Germany.”

Talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

In addition to his meetings with Merz and Roth, Jaishankar met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin. They exchanged views on several issues, including Ukraine, Gaza, and the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar shared insights from his discussion with Baerbock in a post on X:

“Held wide-ranging discussions with FM @ABaerbock in Berlin today. We reviewed the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, focusing on trade and investment, green and sustainable development, skilled workers’ mobility, technology, and defense and security. We also exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza, and the Indo-Pacific region. I look forward to welcoming her in India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations.”

Overview of Jaishankar’s Tour

Jaishankar is on a 6-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Switzerland from September 8 to 13, 2024. He first traveled to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from September 8 to 9, 2024, to attend the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Following his visit to Germany, Jaishankar will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, for an official visit from September 12 to 13.

