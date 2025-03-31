Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • EAM Jaishankar Meets Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in New Delhi to Discuss Growing Bilateral Cooperation

EAM Jaishankar Meets Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in New Delhi to Discuss Growing Bilateral Cooperation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has extended a warm welcome to Veldkamp and said that the visit will further strengthen the "multifaceted relationship" between the two nations.

EAM Jaishankar Meets Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in New Delhi to Discuss Growing Bilateral Cooperation


External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met with Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in New Delhi and discussed growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investments, innovation, and water and new possibilities in semiconductors.

Jaishankar expressed his delight at meeting Veldkamp, highlighting the growing cooperation between India and the Netherlands in various sectors. “Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp @ministerBZ of Netherlands this evening. Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investments, innovation, water, agriculture, health, security and people-to-people ties,” he wrote on X,

“Explored new possibilities in semiconductors, green hydrogen, education and talent flows. Also spoke about global strategic developments and the significance of multipolarity,” he added.

Notably, Veldkamp is on a two-day official visit to India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has extended a warm welcome to Veldkamp and said that the visit will further strengthen the “multifaceted relationship” between the two nations.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “A warm welcome to FM Caspar Veldkamp @MinisterBZ of Netherlands on his first official visit to India. This visit will further strengthen India – Netherlands multifaceted relationship.”

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar welcomed Caspar Veldkamp to India and said he looked forward to talks with him.

“Welcome FM Caspar Veldkamp @ministerBZ of Netherlands to India. Look forward to our talks,” Jaishankar posted on X.

His statement came in response to Caspar Veldkamp’s post on X, where he said that he looks forward to visiting India and holding talks with Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He called it important for both nations to strengthen cooperation between two nations.

In a post on X, Veldkamp wrote, “I look forward to visiting #India. I will speak there with Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankarand NSA Ajit Doval, amongst others. Considering today’s geopolitical reality, it is important for both the Netherlands and India to strengthen our cooperation and deepen our relationship.”

India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947, according to Indian Embassy in Hague. The two nations marked 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2022.

India and the Netherlands have regular contact at high levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new government of the Netherlands led by PM Dick Schoof on assuming office on July 2, 2024.

(inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1 Million Grant

Filed under

EAM Jaishankar Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp

The United Nations (UN) h

Over 300 Gaza Children Killed In Recent Attacks, UNICEF Urges Halt To Violence
newsx

Lost Loch Ness Monster Camera Found After 55 Years In Deep Ocean
newsx

EAM Jaishankar Meets Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in New Delhi to Discuss Growing Bilateral...
newsx

Brazilian Man Attacks And Cuts Wife’s Breast Implant, Here’s What Happened Next
Atlanta Braves star Juric

What Is Chorionic Gonadotrophin? Understanding The Substance Behind Jurickson Profar’s Suspension
newsx

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Over 300 Gaza Children Killed In Recent Attacks, UNICEF Urges Halt To Violence

Over 300 Gaza Children Killed In Recent Attacks, UNICEF Urges Halt To Violence

Lost Loch Ness Monster Camera Found After 55 Years In Deep Ocean

Lost Loch Ness Monster Camera Found After 55 Years In Deep Ocean

Brazilian Man Attacks And Cuts Wife’s Breast Implant, Here’s What Happened Next

Brazilian Man Attacks And Cuts Wife’s Breast Implant, Here’s What Happened Next

What Is Chorionic Gonadotrophin? Understanding The Substance Behind Jurickson Profar’s Suspension

What Is Chorionic Gonadotrophin? Understanding The Substance Behind Jurickson Profar’s Suspension

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Entertainment

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok