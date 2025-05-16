Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
EAM Jaishankar, Taliban FM Hold First Political Talks Post-Pahalgam Attack; India-Afghan Ties See Dramatic Shift

India-Taliban ties deepen after Pahalgam attack. EAM Jaishankar speaks with Afghan FM Muttaqi, pledging support and cooperation despite lack of formal recognition.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, marking the first political-level contact between India and the Taliban since the group took control of Kabul in August 2021.

The interaction comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which was strongly condemned by Muttaqi. Jaishankar publicly acknowledged this support and appreciated Afghanistan’s firm denial of Pakistani claims that Indian missiles were fired into Afghan territory during Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-strike on Pakistani terrorist camps.

“I welcomed FM Muttaqi’s firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports,” Jaishankar posted on X.

“Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs.”

From Estrangement to Engagement

Despite India not formally recognizing the Taliban regime, bilateral engagements have intensified. This includes the reopening of India’s embassy in Kabul with a technical team overseeing aid distribution. In January this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met Muttaqi in Doha, signaling a gradual thaw in ties.

Key Issues Discussed

In their latest talks, Muttaqi raised:

  • The streamlining of visa processes for Afghan businessmen and medical patients.

  • The release and repatriation of Afghan prisoners held in India.

  • Enhanced trade and diplomatic engagement.

  • Development of the strategic Chabahar port in Iran, which could serve as a crucial link between India and Central Asia.

Jaishankar reportedly assured prompt action on the visa and prisoner issues, reinforcing India’s intention to deepen humanitarian and economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

Strategic Context

India’s strengthening engagement with the Taliban is also aimed at countering Pakistan’s strategic depth in the region. The Taliban’s support after the Pahalgam attack and its rejection of misinformation reportedly spread by Pakistan signal a shift in regional alignments.

Additionally, whispers linking the Taliban to the Pahalgam attack were dismissed by Kabul, further affirming a trust-building phase in Indo-Afghan relations.

Looking Ahead: Development Projects and Infrastructure Revival

India has recently expressed interest in resuming stalled infrastructure projects in Afghanistan and initiating new ones, aligning with Muttaqi’s emphasis on rebuilding the Afghan economy. The Taliban has been urging for increased Indian involvement in developmental projects, especially as the country grapples with humanitarian challenges.

