Notably, India's annual merchandise exports hit $400 billion for the first time during FY 2021-22. India Inc managed to achieve the target set by the Central govt nine days ahead of the deadline.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai today. On Monday, Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh held 2+2 ministerial dialogue with their US counterparts. Notably, India’s annual merchandise exports hit $400 billion for the first time during FY 2021-22. India Inc managed to achieve the target set by the Central govt nine days ahead of the deadline.

Katherine Tai paid her first visit to India for two days after she assumed office in March last year and held discussions with Indian officials on enhancing trade and economic ties between India and US. She was accompanied by Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi.

During the visit, the US had marked its support to India’s ambitious goal of reaching 20% ethanol blending country in the next five year and expressed an interest in supplying ethanol to India for fuel purposes. “The United States noted its support for India’s ambitious goal of reaching 20 percent ethanol blending with petrol by 2025 and expressed an interest in supplying ethanol to India for fuel purposes,” a joint statement from the countries informed.