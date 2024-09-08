EAM Jaishankar Visits Saudi National Museum In Riyadh

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently visited the Saudi National Museum and the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives in Riyadh.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently visited the Saudi National Museum and the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives in Riyadh. During his visit, Jaishankar emphasized India’s deep historical connection with Saudi Arabia, which he believes serves as a strong foundation for developing a contemporary relationship between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Visited the Saudi National Museum and King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives in Riyadh. Brought out India’s deep historical connect that now serves as a foundation to develop a strong contemporary relationship.”

Arrival in Riyadh for India-GCC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Earlier on September 8, Jaishankar arrived in Riyadh to attend the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. He was warmly welcomed by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs, Abdulmajeed Al Smari.

Upon his arrival, Jaishankar posted on X, “Arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to take part in the First India – Gulf Cooperation Council Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Thank Abdulmajeed Al Smari, Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs for the warm reception.”

Bilateral Meetings and GCC Cooperation

During his visit, Jaishankar is expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from GCC member countries. According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, “India and the GCC enjoy a deep and multifaceted relationship, in areas including political, trade & investment, energy cooperation, cultural, and people-to-people ties.”

The MEA added, “The GCC region has emerged as a major trading partner for India and is home to a large Indian expatriate community, numbering around 8.9 million. The Foreign Ministers’ meeting will be an opportunity to review and deepen institutional cooperation between India and the GCC across various sectors.”

Upcoming Bilateral Visit to Germany

After concluding his visit to Riyadh, Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Germany for a two-day visit from September 10-11. This will mark his first bilateral visit to Berlin.

