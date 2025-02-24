The EAM reminded Bangladesh of the “special history” it shares with India, referring to India’s pivotal role in Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has issued a sharp warning to Bangladesh over its increasingly hostile stance towards India, cautioning Dhaka against blaming New Delhi for every issue it faces.

His remarks come in response to a series of anti-India statements from leaders of Bangladesh’s interim government, which took charge following the exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Addressing a public event, Jaishankar did not mince words while pointing out what he called Bangladesh’s “duplicity.” He stated that Dhaka cannot simultaneously seek strong bilateral ties with India while repeatedly holding New Delhi responsible for its internal troubles.

‘Make Up Your Mind’ says Jaishankar

Jaishankar’s comments came just days after his meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain in Muscat. Referring to the recent wave of accusations against India by Bangladeshi officials, he said,

“If every day someone in the interim government stands up and blames India for everything, some of those things, if you look at the reports, are absolutely ridiculous. You cannot, on the one hand, say ‘I would now like to have good relations with you’ but then wake up every morning and blame you for everything that goes wrong. It is a decision that they must make.”

The EAM reminded Bangladesh of the “special history” it shares with India, referring to India’s pivotal role in Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War. He urged the interim government in Dhaka to reassess its approach and decide what kind of relationship it envisions with New Delhi moving forward.

India Flags Concerns Over Treatment of Minorities in Bangladesh

Jaishankar also raised concerns over the rising instances of communal attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, emphasizing that such developments significantly impact India’s perception of its neighbor.

“What is very troubling for India is the spate of attacks on minorities. It obviously is something that impacts our thinking. It is something we have to speak up about, which we have done,” he stated.

He further acknowledged that while Bangladesh’s internal politics is its own affair, its leaders must be mindful of how their actions and rhetoric affect bilateral ties with India.

India Opposes ‘Normalization of Terrorism’ in Bangladesh

A key highlight of Jaishankar’s message was India’s growing concerns over the increasing influence of radical elements in Bangladesh. In his meeting with Hossain, the EAM made it clear that New Delhi does not appreciate Dhaka’s persistent hostile messaging and cautioned against any attempts to “normalize terrorism.”

“The Government of India has sent a clear message to Bangladesh â€“ that New Delhi seeks de-escalation of tensions. However, it does not take kindly to Bangladesh’s persistent hostile rhetoric,” Jaishankar asserted.

His remarks come amid rising geopolitical concerns, particularly as Bangladesh’s political landscape undergoes a significant shift following Hasina’s departure. With Pakistan’s influence reportedly growing in Dhaka’s policymaking circles, India is closely monitoring the changing dynamics in the region.

SAARC: India’s Position on Regional Cooperation

Jaishankar also addressed the issue of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) during his talks with Hossain. While Bangladesh reportedly brought up the matter, India reiterated its long-standing position that regional cooperation is being hindered by a specific country’s actions, an implicit reference to Pakistan.

“Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are responsible for stymying SAARC. It is important for Bangladesh not to normalize terrorism,” Jaishankar conveyed during the discussions.

Jaishankar’s remarks reflect a significant shift in India’s approach towards Bangladesh under its new leadership. While India has traditionally maintained strong ties with Dhaka under Sheikh Hasina’s rule, the recent rhetoric from the interim government has prompted New Delhi to take a firmer stance.

