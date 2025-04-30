EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

The two leaders held a conversation on Tuesday, during which they explored avenues for enhancing bilateral ties and working together on multilateral platforms.

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, extended warm congratulations to Abdisalam Abdi Ali on his recent appointment as Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties and Combating Terrorism

In a post shared on social media platform X, Jaishankar said, “Congratulated FM Abdisalam Abdi Ali of Somalia on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation. Discussed our bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation. Value his stand to resolutely oppose terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”

Congratulated FM Abdisalam Abdi Ali of Somalia on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Discussed our bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation. Value his stand to resolutely oppose terrorism in all forms and manifestations.… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2025

The Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier issued an official welcome to Abdisalam Abdi Ali, reaffirming its support for his leadership.

“We welcome our newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, and express our full confidence in his leadership as he takes on his new responsibilities,” read a post from the ministry.

The ministry also expressed appreciation for the outgoing minister, Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, who has now taken over as Somalia’s Minister of Defence.

“We convey our congratulations to our former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, on his appointment as the new Minister of Defence and wishes him continued success and dedication in his service to the nation,” the ministry added.

India Responds to Pahalgam Terror Attack with Diplomatic and Strategic Action

Meanwhile, Jaishankar has been receiving messages of support and solidarity from global counterparts in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The April 22 attack, carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, claimed the lives of 26 people—most of them tourists—and left several injured.

India has vowed to ensure justice for the victims. Jaishankar reiterated that the country will pursue those responsible, including planners and supporters of the attack.

World leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UAE’s Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and foreign ministers from Algeria and Sierra Leone, were among those who reached out in condemnation.

In a firm move following the attack, India has decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. The decision came during a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23.

India has also resolved to shut down the integrated Attari Check Post, signaling a tougher stance on Pakistan unless it ceases all support for cross-border terrorism.

