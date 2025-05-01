EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support

At WAVES 2025, Jaishankar met Indonesia’s Minister of Culture, Fadli Zon, highlighting creative ties and receiving support for the Pahalgam terror attack.

On the sidelines of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met with Indonesia’s Minister of Culture, Fadli Zon, to discuss growing India-Indonesia cultural partnerships and ongoing cooperation in the creative industries.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote: “Pleased to meet Minister of Culture @fadlizon of Indonesia this evening in Mumbai on the sidelines of #WAVES2025. Creative industry and cultural exchanges are a major component of India-Indonesia partnership. Appreciate the sympathy and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. #WAVESummit.”

Pleased to meet Minister of Culture @fadlizon of Indonesia this evening in Mumbai on the sidelines of #WAVES2025. Creative industry and cultural exchanges are a major component of 🇮🇳 🇮🇩 partnership. Appreciate the sympathy and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.… pic.twitter.com/p2m5YjmEMv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 1, 2025

Support for India After Pahalgam Attack

The meeting took place amid global outpourings of support and condolences following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of Indian personnel. Leaders and communities around the world have condemned the heinous act, expressing solidarity with India.

Indonesia’s public gesture of sympathy, as acknowledged by Jaishankar, is part of a broader wave of international condemnation against terrorism targeting India.

India Responds Firmly to Terrorism

In response to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government has initiated several strategic and diplomatic actions aimed at pressuring Pakistan over its continued support for cross-border terrorism:

Indus Waters Treaty placed in abeyance

Integrated Check Post at Attari closed

High Commission staff levels curtailed

These steps reflect a robust diplomatic stance, as India holds Pakistan accountable for sponsoring and enabling terrorist networks that operate across the border.

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Meeting

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level security meeting attended by:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh

NSA Ajit Doval

This meeting followed a prior Cabinet Committee on Security session held on April 23.

According to government sources, PM Modi reaffirmed: “It is India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.”

Sources added that the Prime Minister conveyed full faith and confidence in the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, granting them complete operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response.

