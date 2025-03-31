Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
Earthquake Has ‘Overwhelmed Healthcare Facilities’ In Myanmar, At Least 3 Hospitals Destroyed: WHO

The WHO has raised alarm over the devastating impact of the earthquake in Myanmar, which has overwhelmed healthcare facilities.

Earthquake Has ‘Overwhelmed Healthcare Facilities’ In Myanmar, At Least 3 Hospitals Destroyed: WHO

The World Health Organisation has raised alarm over the devastating impact of Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar, which has overwhelmed healthcare facilities in the affected regions, with at least three hospitals reported destroyed and 22 partially damaged.


The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised alarm over the devastating impact of Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar, which has overwhelmed healthcare facilities in the affected regions, with at least three hospitals reported destroyed and 22 partially damaged, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

The number of deaths and injuries is expected to rise as emergency responders gain access to affected areas. “The scale of deaths and injuries is not yet fully understood and the numbers are expected to increase,” the UN agency said, according to AP.

At least 1,700 people are dead and around 3,400 injured, according to the country’s military government. Nearly 300 others remain missing. The United States Geological Survey estimated that the final death toll could surpass 10,000 based on early modelling.

“The earthquake’s devastation has overwhelmed healthcare facilities in the affected areas, which are struggling to manage the influx of injured individuals,” a WHO statement read. “There is an urgent need for trauma and surgical care, blood transfusion supplies, anaesthetics, essential medicines, and mental health support,” it added.

The agency has also issued an urgent flash appeal, requesting $8 million in emergency aid to support relief efforts in the region. The funds will go toward providing critical supplies, medical services, and essential care for those impacted by the earthquake.

Local healthcare workers, already stretched thin by existing challenges, are struggling to cope with the magnitude of the disaster, reports suggest.

Meanwhile, the international community has been urged to mobilise quickly to provide support and aid to the survivors of the deadly quake.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located in Myanmar’s central Sagaing region, near the historic city of Mandalay. The region, home to over 1.5 million people, has been severely affected, with multiple buildings, bridges, and temples destroyed or damaged.

In Bangkok, the earthquake’s impact was devastating, with at least 18 people killed and dozens more trapped under the rubble of a collapsed high-rise building. The building, which was under construction, came crashing down in a matter of minutes, claiming the lives of 11 people.

