Earthquake hit Japan with maginitude of 7.1 at 20:06 IST on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale rattled Japan’s capital Tokyo, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC). The quake struck at 8:06 pm, 297 km northeast of Tokyo.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:7.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 20:06:36 IST, Lat: 37.82 & Long: 141.64, Depth: 81 Km, Location: 297km NE of Tokyo, Japan,” NSC tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:7.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 20:06:36 IST, Lat: 37.82 & Long: 141.64, Depth: 81 Km ,Location: 297km NE of Tokyo, Japan for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/11HkPWkSH1@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/kNbnyU88AX — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 16, 2022

The number of persons injured by the major earthquake has risen to 92 with two people killed on, according to the broadcaster NHK.