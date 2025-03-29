Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
  • Earthquake In Afghanistan Of Magnitude 4.7 Today

Earthquake In Afghanistan Of Magnitude 4.7 Today

This seismic event occurred just one day after a more powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 was recorded in Myanmar.

Afghanistan, on Saturday morning, experienced a notable earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale. This seismic event occurred just one day after a more powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 was recorded in Myanmar.

The National Center for Seismology reported that the tremor struck at approximately 5:16 AM IST, with its epicenter located at a depth of 180 kilometers. The coordinates for the earthquake were given as 36.50° N latitude and 71.12° E longitude.

This event highlights the ongoing seismic activity in the region, underlining the importance of monitoring and preparedness for such natural phenomena.

