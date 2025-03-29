Earthquake In Afghanistan Of Magnitude 4.7 Today

Afghanistan, on Saturday morning, experienced a notable earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale. This seismic event occurred just one day after a more powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 was recorded in Myanmar.
EQ of M: 4.7, On: 29/03/2025 05:16:00 IST, Lat: 36.50 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 28, 2025
The National Center for Seismology reported that the tremor struck at approximately 5:16 AM IST, with its epicenter located at a depth of 180 kilometers. The coordinates for the earthquake were given as 36.50° N latitude and 71.12° E longitude.
This event highlights the ongoing seismic activity in the region, underlining the importance of monitoring and preparedness for such natural phenomena.